B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

The B.C. Lions have added depth on their defensive line by acquiring Shawn Lemon from the Toronto Argonauts.

A player to be named later goes to Toronto in the deal.

The 29-year-old Lemon, a nine-year CFL veteran, was in his third season with the Argos. He has five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble this year.

Lemon was a CFL East all-star in 2016.

READ MORE: BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

The native of Charleston, S.C., has now been on the active or practice roster of seven of nine CFL teams. He joins a Lions team that is last in the CFL West with nine sacks this season.

After a bye week, the Lions return to action Aug. 4 in Calgary against the Stampeders.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deal to transfer Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Just Posted

In Pictures: Record turnout for Totem to Totem Marathon

T2T gets a big boost from Kitkatla’s RIOT running club

Queen Charlotte faces housing crisis, targets short-term rentals

Council drops residency requirement for short-term rentals after significant opposition

Update: North Beach clam harvest closed due to PSP biotoxin

Marine biotoxin results in closure for all bivalve harvesting from Wiah Point to Rose Spit

In Pictures: Rock the Plank! brings in the booty

Pirate-themed skate party raises $2,500 for new Masset Skate Society

Haida Gwaii fishing grounds are key to survival of northern resident killer whales: DFO

Plan marks waters from Langara to Rose Spit as critical habitat for northern resident killer whales

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

B.C. Lions acquire defensive lineman Shawn Lemon from Toronto Argonauts

Lemon is a nine-year CFL veteran

Most Read