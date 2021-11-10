BC Place back as host of B.C. high school football semifinals and finals

BC Place is back as the host of the B.C. high school football provincial after they originally stated they were unable to this year. (File photo)

After weeks of uncertainty, BC Place is back as the host of the 2021 B.C. high school football provincial semifinals and finals.

BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo) and BC School Sports (BCSS) made the announcement on Wednesday (Nov. 10) morning.

They stated that after playoff schedules were released by Major League Soccer and the Canadian Football League, a number of dates have been opened up. As a result, BC Place will host the semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 27 and the finals on Saturday, Dec. 4.

BCSS representatives were originally told on Oct. 6 that BC Place would be unable to host this year’s games.

Hi Ben, thank you for reaching out. We are pleased to share with you that the article has now been updated to provide clarification, as follows: pic.twitter.com/PsKZoOf7ou — BC Place (@bcplace) October 21, 2021

BC Place representatives then claimed that available event dates have been challenging to manage following the opening up of events and a turf replacement project made the facility unavailable for the dates that BCHSFB requested.

There was speculation that venues such as the new SFU Stadium at Terry Fox Field or UBC Thunderbird Stadium could be hosting the games, but nothing materialized. SFU officials did tell The News they were planning to schedule a meeting with BCSS representatives last month.

The BCSS Football Championship Series at BC Place will feature more than 600 student athletes from across British Columbia competing in AAA Varsity, AA Varsity, Junior Varsity, and Grade 8 divisions.

“Hosting the B.C. School Sports Football Championship Series as part of PavCo’s community programming at BC Place is a great opportunity for B.C.’s student athletes to compete in a world class sports venue.” stated Ken Cretney, President & CEO of PavCo. “BC Place has a proud history of hosting the Subway Bowl for many years. We are very pleased to see this community event return to the stadium for 2021.”

”BC School Sports and high school football have had a robust history with BC Place extending over 3 decades” stated Jordan Abney, BCSS Executive Director. “We are so thrilled our student-athletes will once again get the amazing opportunity to compete in the Subway Bowl under the bright lights, and ideal conditions BC Place provides. We thank PavCo for their continued support of high school sport and look forward to providing the student-athletes an amazing experience that will create memories to last a lifetime.”

For full event day schedules, tickets and event information visit: bchighschoolfootball.com.

