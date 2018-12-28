BCHL alum net four goals for Team Canada in Spengler Cup win

BCHL alum netted four goals as Team Canada skated to a 6-2 win over the Nürnburg Ice Tigers, launching them to the semi-final of the 2018 Spengler Cup.
Dante Fabbro (Coquitlam/Boston University), who skated with the Penticton Vees for two seasons from 2014 to 2016, opened scoring for Canada 2:21 into the first period. He is just a year removed from winning gold with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.
@17Fabbro snipes his 1st 🚨for @HockeyCanada #SpenglerCup2018 pic.twitter.com/XfoVmmS6xw
— Burnaby Winter Club (@bwchockey) December 28, 2018
The Ice Tigers would tie things up just under a minute into play in the middle frame on the power play, but Canada came surging back scoring four goals.
First it was Daniel Winnick giving Canada a 2-1 lead, with assists from Torrey Mitchell and Patrick Wiercioch (Burnaby/Dinamo Minsk), who played with the Burnaby Express in the 2006-07 season. Then former Salmon Arm Silverback forward Andrew Ebbett (Vernon/SC Bern) re-directed a pass putting the puck over the goal line at 11:14. Former Vees forward Zac Dalpe (Paris, Ont./Cleveland – AHL) skated the puck to the side of the goalmouth and wristed a shot over the goalie, popping the water bottle off the back of the net. Rounding out the second period scoring for Canada was Dion Knelsen, who cashed in on a rebound to make it 5-1.
The Canadians outshot Nürnburg 21-4 in the second period, and had a 39-21 edge overall.
Fabbro earned his second goal of the night 2:08 into the third period, snapping a shot under the glove of the German goalie. The Ice Tigers would finally get back on the board in the dying minutes of the game to make it 6-2.
The win is Canada’s 10th consecutive victory at the Spengler Cup.
Canada will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Nürnburg and Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Sunday morning (6 a.m. Pacific).
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.