BCHL coaches determine initial 18 skaters for three-on-three all-star tournament

The BCHL has revealed the names of 18 players who will skate in a three-on-three all-star tournament.
The event will take place on an outdoor rink Jan. 15 in Penticton, and the hometown Vees will be represented by forward Fin Williams.
Each BCHL team has one all-star so far, selected through a poll of BCHL coaches. There are another 10 spots (six skaters, four goalies) still to be determined through fan voting. Eligible players will be listed online Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at bchl.ca/fanvote.
In addition to Penticton’s Williams, other BCHLers on the initial all-star roster include:
Braden Blace – D – Alberni Valley
Abram Wiebe – D – Chilliwack
Matthew Campbell – D – Coquitlam
David Jacobs – F – Cowichan Valley
Tyson Dyck – F – Cranbrook
Ryan Upson – F – Langley
Tristan Allen – D – Merritt
Sean Donaldson – F – Nanaimo
Dylan Finlay – D – Powell River
Nick Rheaume – F – Prince George
Simon Tassy – F – Salmon Arm
Michael Abgrall – F – Surrey
Zach Michaelis – F – Trail
Cam MacDonald – F – Vernon
Ellis Rickwood – F – Victoria
Cade Littler – F – Wenatchee
Felix Trudeau – F – West Kelowna
The final group of all-stars will be split into four teams of six skaters and a goalie, two repping the Coastal Conference and two repping the Interior Conference.
They’ll play a round-robin to determine seeding for the first/second and the third/fourth place game.
The All-Star tourney is part of the BCHL’s 60th anniversary festivities, celebrating the league’s six decades from 1961 to now.
