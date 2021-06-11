BCHL

BCHL designates Chilliwack as sole host of 2021 Showcase event

After one year in Chilliwack, the league intends to move the event around starting in 2022-23

After sharing hosting duties last year, Chilliwack will regain its status as sole host of the BCHL Showcase.

The Chilliwack Coliseum has been designated as the venue for the 2021 event, which will see each of the BCHL’s 18 teams playing two games, one home and one away, over five days (Oct. 20 to 24).

See the full schedule below this story.

Chilliwack hosted the event from its inception in 2012 through 2018, and shared the BCHL Showcase with Penticton in 2019. Salmon Arm hosted in 2020.

“We are honored to be hosting this prestigious event once again in our community,” said Barry Douglas, Vice President, Business Operations and Governor for the Chilliwack Chiefs. “The BCHL Showcase has been instrumental in providing a platform for BCHL players to be identified by college and professional scouts. We are grateful to host this event at a time when our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and other local businesses could use an economic boost.”

RELATED: BCHL moves Showcase Festival to Salmon Arm

RELATED: Chilliwack loses half of BCHL Showcase to Penticton

The return to Chilliwack may be a one year deal however, with the BCHL intending to return to a Showcase Festival format in 2022-23 and Showcase Festival format in 2022-23, moving the event to different communities across British Columbia.

“We are thrilled to bring our Showcase event back after a year off last year,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner Steven Cocker. “Our league is all about exposure and giving our players the chance to show their skills in front of scouts so they can move on to the next level and achieve their hockey goals. Over the years, this event has proven to be a great way to get those conversations started.”

Fans will have the opportunity to attend 2021 BCHL Showcase games under whatever guidelines are in place from the Provincial Health Office at that time.

Ticketing information will be provided at a later date.

————————————————

2021 BCHL Showcase schedule

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. – Prince George at Wenatchee

Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. – Salmon Arm at Coquitlam

Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. – Langley at Penticton

Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. – Wenatchee at Powell River

Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. – Penticton at Surrey

Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. – Victoria at Prince George

Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. – Nanaimo at Salmon Arm

Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. – Coquitlam at Nanaimo

Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. – Powell River at Cranbrook

Oct. 22 at 4 p.m. – West Kelowna at Victoria

Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Merritt at Chilliwack

Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. – Surrey at Trail

Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. – Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley

Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. – Alberni Valley at West Kelowna

Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Chilliwack at Vernon

Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. – Vernon at Alberni Valley

Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. – Trail at Langley

Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. – Cowichan Valley at Merritt

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLhockey

Previous story
Lamar Odom prepares to fight Aaron Carter, but first he fought PTSD

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

Coho is one of many fish species that will benefit from a project to assess fish passage in the Falls River Watershed and offer options for improved connectivity and habitat restoration. The project will be delivered with funding from the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program announced on June 8. (Photo: supplied by FWCP, istock, M.Haring)
More than $2.1 million for Northcoast fish and wildlife projects

Falls River Watershed SE of Prince Rupert to have fish passage and habitat study

UFAWU-Unifor stated on June 8 that there is no evidence of commercial fishing fleet overfishing for salmon. A salmon being weighed in Prince Rupert during the correct season in 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UFAWU-Unifor responds to DFO’s Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative

Union states there is no evidence of overfishing in the commercial fleet

Ocean Wise’s cetacean photogrammetry research program uses aerial images collected by boat-launched drones to measure the body condition of whales and assess their health and nutritional status. (Ocean Wise Marine Mammal License MML-18 photo)
LNG Canada commits $750K to Ocean Wise

New three-year initiative expands whale research, conservation and education programs in the north west

Loki, a young bald eagle is seen in recovery after being found hanging from power lines on just her second day of independence, last July. Equipped with a GPS, Loki has made a home in Prince Rupert with Hancock Wildlife Foundation asking for help in photographing her. (Photo: Hancock Wildlife Foundation)
Looking for Loki, the new Prince Rupert local

Hancock Wildlife Foundation is asking the public for help

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Most Read