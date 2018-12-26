BCHL’ers help Canada to record setting win at Spengler Cup

Team Canada, which includes several former BCHL players, earned a record-setting ninth consecutive win at the Spengler Cup on Boxing Day.

Canada opened the 2018 tournament defeating their biggest rival, hosts Hockey Club Davos, 2-1. Canada won eight in a row between the 2002 and 2003 tournaments.

The three-time defending championship came out firing in the first period, outshooting Davos 17-6. Zach Boychuk scored the only goal of the period after a entering pass from from Simon Despres went off the skate of goaltender Anders Lindback. Zac Dalpe, a Penticton Vees alum, earned the other assist.

Canada took a 2-1 lead just under four minutes into the second period when Matt D’Agostini worked his way to the side of the net, sneaking a shot underneath the arm of the goaltender. Andrew Ebbett, who is from Vernon and played one season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, recorded the assist.

Dalpe had the opportunity to continue the Canadian charge with a penalty shot just under two minutes later but Lindback managed to get a piece of the wrist shot to keep it a two-goal game.

Davos fought back finally solving net minder Zach Fucale, but it would be the only time they would get the puck by him. Fucale made 24 saves to earn the win.

The victory means Canada will enjoy an off day Thursday before closing out the brief preliminary round against the Nurnberg Ice Tigers on Friday (11 a.m. Pacific).

