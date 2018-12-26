BCHL’ers help Canada to record setting win at Spengler Cup

Team Canada opened the 2018 tournament with a win over Davos

Team Canada, which includes several former BCHL players, earned a record-setting ninth consecutive win at the Spengler Cup on Boxing Day.

Canada opened the 2018 tournament defeating their biggest rival, hosts Hockey Club Davos, 2-1. Canada won eight in a row between the 2002 and 2003 tournaments.

Related: Penticton Vees alum to play for Canada at Spengler Cup

The three-time defending championship came out firing in the first period, outshooting Davos 17-6. Zach Boychuk scored the only goal of the period after a entering pass from from Simon Despres went off the skate of goaltender Anders Lindback. Zac Dalpe, a Penticton Vees alum, earned the other assist.

Canada took a 2-1 lead just under four minutes into the second period when Matt D’Agostini worked his way to the side of the net, sneaking a shot underneath the arm of the goaltender. Andrew Ebbett, who is from Vernon and played one season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, recorded the assist.

Dalpe had the opportunity to continue the Canadian charge with a penalty shot just under two minutes later but Lindback managed to get a piece of the wrist shot to keep it a two-goal game.

Davos fought back finally solving net minder Zach Fucale, but it would be the only time they would get the puck by him. Fucale made 24 saves to earn the win.

The victory means Canada will enjoy an off day Thursday before closing out the brief preliminary round against the Nurnberg Ice Tigers on Friday (11 a.m. Pacific).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team Canada looks to defend hockey gold medal on home ice; starts Boxing Day

Just Posted

Tlellagraph: A Christmas of hard knocks and helping hands

By Janet Rigg Happy solstice, Merry Christmas, and happy Festivus for the… Continue reading

In Pictures: Happy Haida Gwaii holidays

Holiday spirit shone all over Haida Gwaii in the lead-up to Christmas,… Continue reading

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

North Coast figure skater set to make television debut

Carlotta Edwards is set to star in Dancing on Ice in the New Year

Minister appoints special advisor to SD50

B.C.’s minister of education has appointed a special advisor to help the… Continue reading

Here’s a better fate for your Christmas tree

Drag it into your backyard to help nature and learn a bit about ecology

BCHL’ers help Canada to record setting win at Spengler Cup

Team Canada opened the 2018 tournament with a win over Davos

Thieves ransack B.C. home on Christmas morning

Break-in happened at about 3 a.m. Dec. 25 at a home in Nanaimo

UPDATED: Man dead in Christmas Day shooting in North Vancouver

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been called in.

First licensed cannabis store to open in Lower Mainland, 2 months post-legalization

Evergreen Cannabis Society will open legally, marking first shop to get green light in Vancouver

Team Canada looks to defend hockey gold medal on home ice; starts Boxing Day

Canada will have home-ice advantage in Vancouver, Victoria as it attempts to defend last year’s gold medal

B.C. animal sanctuary rescues three calves scheduled for slaughter

Three calves taken from Abbotsford dairy farm to South Okanagan

Brooke Henderson repeats as Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Golfer earned two tournament titles and 11 top-10 finishes last season

Police reunite lost B.C. dog with owners on Christmas

The dog was found in New Westminster with no identification tags, but did have an anti-bark collar

Most Read