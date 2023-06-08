The U19 BCPFA flag football provincial championships are happening this weekend, June 9-11, at South Surrey Athletic Park, bringing more than 180 teams and approximately 2,000 people to the Semiahmoo Peninsula. (White Rock South Surrey Titans Minor Football photo)

BCPFA U19 flag football championships held June 9-11

Tournament brings more than 180 teams, 2,000 people together

There’s going to be plenty of flag football played this weekend in South Surrey.

White Rock South Surrey Titans Minor Football is hosting the British Columbia Provincial Football Association’s U19 provincial flag football championships June 9-11 at South Surrey Athletic Park, with more than 180 teams scheduled to compete.

“We’re expecting about 2,000 people,” said WRSSTMF vice-president Tina Giustino, noting it’s the second year the championships have been held locally.

“It will be an exciting weekend! We’re looking forward to it.”

Players aged six to 18 (U8 to U19) will be travelling to the tournament from the Okanagan and Interior, and from throughout the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL), including teams from Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Langley, among many others.

READ ALSO: Titans head to provincial minor football championships after weekend play

“We hope people come out and watch! It’s a fast-paced, five-a-side game,” Giustino said.

“Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports for young people. It’s very fast, and very fun.”

Games are 30 minutes each, with four games played on one soccer-sized field.

In addition to plenty of flag football games, there’s a lot of other fun activities planned throughout the weekend, including a food truck ‘alley’ featuring food trucks from the Vancouver Food Truck Festival, demonstrations from the Titans’ own cheer team, members of the BC Lions’ Uproar Dance Team, and the JRFM street team, who will be on site on Saturday, with contests, prizes and giveaways.

As well, the Titans are encouraging everyone attending to bring non-perishable food items for donation to the local community’s food banks, to help keep their shelves full for those who use their services.

“We’re inviting all the other teams to bring food donations as well, each team has a box,” Giustino said.

“Giving back to the community where we can is important.”

The championships will wrap with an awards ceremony on Sunday (June 11). The U16 and U19 winning teams will then travel to Nova Scotia in July for national championships.

