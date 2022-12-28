,,,

Bo Horvat stick given to B.C. boy lost while en route home from Edmonton

Youngster given Canucks captain’s stick at game in Edmonton, Flair unable to send to YXX

A holiday hockey memory for a young boy from Nanaimo was shattered after a mistake involving Flair Airlines.

The Staite family flew out of Abbotsford to Edmonton to take in the Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers game at Rogers Place in the Alberta capital on Dec. 23.

During the pregame warm-up, Canucks captain Bo Horvat noticed 13-year-old Marshall Staite – who was nearby holding a sign and wearing a Canucks toque – and handed him a stick.

The Canucks even featured the moment on the team’s Instagram page.

It was a huge thrill for Marshall and the family, who are all big Canucks fans. The family went on to witness a 5-2 Canucks win that saw Horvat score two goals and two assists.

However, the flight home on Dec. 24 had issues and the family experienced a seven-hour delay in Abbotsford due to ice on the runway. During the flight delay the family learned that Flair Airlines had also misplaced the stick. They filed a missing bag report, but they did not feel too optimistic about its return.

RELATED: Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

That disappointment quickly turned into hope when the family then received a text message from a stranger in Edmonton who spotted the stick. The traveller stated they were also looking for a stick and found the Staite’s with no bag tag but only a phone number.

Unfortunately the stick did not make it to the lost and found and the family has been unable to reach Flair Airlines at the Edmonton Airport. Janelle Staite, the mother of Marshall, went to Twitter to ask the Canucks to possibly send a replacement. She has not yet heard back from the Canucks or Flair Airlines.

Black Press media has reached out to Flair Airlines for comment.

The Canucks earned a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks in Vancouver on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and return to action when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (Dec. 29).

RELATED: Streaking Canucks win 3rd in a row, sink visiting San Jose Sharks 6-2

CanuckshockeyNHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. boy gets to meet his hockey hero Alex Ovechkin, given game stick

Just Posted

BP
Cargo truck carrying Kitimat newspapers flips on highway

Kristin Marraty came first place in the Lions Club’s 2022 Blue Knuckle Derby in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Harry Young)
Woman wins $1,200 with 6.99 kg catch at Prince Rupert derby

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books

Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas (right) gaining entry to the managers’ office at Coachman Apartments. (Submitted photo)
Crisis at Terrace apartment building as water pipes burst amid freezing weather