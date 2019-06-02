Canada downed Ireland 28-12 on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy final. (Canada Sevens)

Canada beats Ireland for ninth place in final world rugby sevens series stop

Canada opened the scoring in the game’s first minute

Canada downed Ireland 28-12 on Sunday in the Challenge Trophy final to finish in ninth place at the World Rugby Sevens Series’ last stop of the season.

Canada opened the scoring in the game’s first minute on a try from Mike Fuailefau and led 21-5 at halftime.

Harry Jones, Josiah Morra and substitue Adam Zaruba added tries for the Canadians, who dropped out of medal contention at the Paris Sevens tournament by losing all three of its pool games on Saturday.

The ninth-place finish is the second-best showing of the season for Canada, which has struggled through the 10-stop world series circuit.

Canada tied for seventh twice, including last weekend in London.

Canada also finished seventh in Hamilton, New Zealand, and was 15th in Hong Kong, 10th in Vancouver, 13th in Las Vegas and 11th in Singapore, Dubai, Cape Town and Sydney.

The Canadian men came into the Paris tournament ranked No. 11 in the standings.

They will next be gearing up for the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens 2020 Olympic Qualifier in July in the Cayman Islands.

Fiji clinched the overall sevens series title when it beat nearest rival the United States 33-14 in the Paris Sevens semifinals on Sunday. Fiji then beat New Zealand 35-24 in the gold-medal match.

The title is the fourth for the Olympic champion, beside 2006, 2015, and 2016.

The U.S. finished fourth in Paris after dropping a 24-7 decision to South Africa in the bronze-medal match.

ALSO READ: Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bruins rout Blues 7-2 in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Just Posted

Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farewell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Cancer patient finally gets to see doctor in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Second cannabis store passes Queen Charlotte test

Gwaii Ganja will now go through the provincial permitting process

Haida Gwaii Masset airport receives $479,877 in funding for improvements

The Masset airport will use the grant funding for the replacement of an underground fuel tank

Without a technician, IV cancer treatment is being cut from Haida Gwaii

Patients needing IV chemotherapy will have to travel to Prince Rupert or Terrace as of June 21

VIDEO: Cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice

The cruise ship blared its horn as it plows into the much smaller river boat and the dock

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

Emotional ceremony to mark release of inquiry report on Indigenous women, girls

Similar issues were raised during the course of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s work

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Highway cost overruns have just begun under U.S. union deal

Huawei pushes ahead with rural internet strategy in Canada despite controversy

It’s affecting life-saving information in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

‘Opioid epidemic:’ Pharmacists call for stricter access to low-dose codeine

Codeine is an opiate used as a painkiller and to treat coughs but can be misused

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

Most Read