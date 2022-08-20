Japan’s Yujiro Kume (14) stretches for the ball as Canada’s Omar Bousmina (6) beats out an infield single during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday

Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action.

After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.

Mayervich drove in Canada’s first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.

Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.

With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.

Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.

– The Canadian Press

