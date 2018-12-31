Team Canada forward Cory Emmerton (left) and teammate Maxim Noreau fend off a Kalpa Kuopio player during the final of the 2018 Spengler Cup. Canada dropped the game 2-1 after an eight-round shootout. Photo courtesy of @HC_Men/Twitter

Canada settles for silver at Spengler Cup

BCHL alum finish with silver medal at 2018 Spengler Cup

Team Canada’s hope to bring another Spengler Cup gold medal home was dashed by Finland’s KalPa Kuopio in an eight round shootout in the championship game on Monday.

The 2-1 loss ends Canada’s record-setting win streak at the tournament at 12 games.

Zach Boychuk (Airdrie, Alta./SC Bern, NLA) and Cory Emmerton (St. Thomas, Ont./Lausanne HC, NLA) added goals in the shootout for the Canadians, who had four chances to win their fourth-consecutive tournament title but couldn’t find a way past Denis Godla.

The Kuopio goaltender, whose name is familiar to Canadian fans as MVP of the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, was spectacular, finishing with 39 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping six of eight in the shootout.

Chris DiDomenico (Woodbridge, Ont./SCL Tigers, NLA), Boychuk, Zac Dalpe (Paris, Ont./Cleveland, AHL — Penticton Vees alum) and Emmerton all had the championship on their stick, but it was Jaakko Rissanen who scored the winner, beating Canadian netminder Zach Fucale (Rosemère, Que./Fort Wayne, ECHL) with a quick shot to the glove side on the 16th attempt.

Andrew Ebbett (Vernon, B.C./SC Bern, NLA — Salmon Arm Silverbacks alum) had the last chance for the Canadians, but the captain was turned away by one final stop from Godla.

The game was a goaltender’s duel from the first drop of the puck, with Fucale and Godla matching saves through two scoreless periods that saw Canada hold a 25-13 advantage in shots on goal.

Daniel Winnik (Toronto, Ont./Genève-Servette HC, NLA) finally broke through just past the five-minute mark of the third period, following up a Torrey Mitchell (Greenfield Park, Que./Lausanne HC, NLA) breakaway and stuffing the rebound past Godla for the 1-0 goal.

But Eetu Luostarinen got the Finnish side even at 11:24, swatting a bouncing puck past Fucale at the side of the Canadian net to eventually force an extra period.

The teams traded opportunities during the five minutes of three-on-three hockey, with Dalpe owning the best chance; his quick backhand beat Godla but not the post.

Boychuk and Emmerton matched goals by Ville-Vesa Vainiola and Alexandre Texier in the opening stage of the shootout before the goaltenders took over again, at one point making 10-straight saves.

BCHL alum Dante Fabbro, who played with the Penticton Vees from 2014-2016, was named to the Spengler Cup All Star Team as one of the top defencemen.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The life and death of a BASE jumper
Next story
Vancouver Canucks extend affiliate deal with Utica Comets

Just Posted

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2018

Black Press Media’s year in review, with our top stories as submitted by our editors

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Cougar chills out on deck in east Maple Ridge

Lounges on patio before being chased off by conservation officers

Bills to grow bigger in 2019 for B.C. residents

Employer health tax, ICBC, fuel taxes top list of new costs

Gas sells for under $1/litre in one B.C. community

Gas prices dropping to $1/litre range in Penticton

Island ‘thank you’ event to honour BC Hydro crews after storm

Salt Spring Island event to thank hundreds of Hydro workers, first responders and community members

B.C. real estate body warns of ‘cracks’ in Canadian economy in 2019

British Columbia Real Estate Association predicts Bank of Canada won’t meet interest goals

Vancouver Canucks extend affiliate deal with Utica Comets

Possibility of team arriving in Abbotsford shot down by new partnership

Canada settles for silver at Spengler Cup

BCHL alum finish with silver medal at 2018 Spengler Cup

Large earthquake off Alaskan coast, no tsunami warning for B.C.

The 6.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday afternoon

Most Read