Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

The Canadian men’s team will be facing the U.S. men Sunday for bronze after an upset loss in the semi-final to Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship in Denmark.

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but was blocked by Switzerland with a 3-2 loss Saturday afternoon.

The Swiss will play Sweden in the gold medal game Sunday mid-day.

Hockey Canada announced Friday that Jaden Schwartz, 25, would be missing the remainder of the championship due to an upper-body injury.

What a ride! Genoni makes 43 saves as @SwissIceHockey holds on to beat @HC_Men to the gold medal game #CANvsSUI #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/GEY4SUnbHe — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 19, 2018

On Saturday, Switzerland struck first, taking a 1-0 lead into the second period until Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat tied the game.

Switzerland then regained the lead off a power play goal.

A second power play goal in the third period gave Switzerland a 3-1 lead. Canada fought back with a goal off the stick of Colton Parayko from the point to cut the lead to 3-2, however they failed to tie the game with Swiss goaltender Leonardo Genoni turning aside 18 of Canada’s 45 shots in the third period.

Switzerland registered 17 shots on Canadian netminder Darcy Kuemper.

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat was MVP.

The Canadian men play the U.S. at 6:30 a.m. PST Sunday.

More to come.