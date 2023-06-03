Canada’s Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu returns the ball to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus

Canada’s Andreescu loses to Ukraine’s Tsurenko in third round at Roland Garros

She was eliminated from the French Open

Bianca Andreescu’s career-best run at Roland Garros is over.

Canada’s Andreescu was eliminated from the French Open after losing to Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, in the third round on Saturday.

In a match that took just 62 minutes, Andreescu won only 16 of 45 points while serving, including 38 per cent of her first serve points compared to 63 per cent for Tsurenko, who dominated the match from start to finish.

Andreescu also committed 22 unforced errors and three double faults.

Tsurenko, ranked 66th in the world, went 3-for-3 on breakpoints to handily take the first set.

Andreescu, who’s ranked 42nd, broke Tsurenko to open the second set, but the 34-year-old Ukrainian quickly bounced back to take six unanswered games. Tsurenko will play world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the next round.

The 22-year-old Andreescu from Mississauga, Ont., beat No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka and American qualifier Emma Navarro to reach the third round.

Andreescu was the last Canadian remaining in singles tournament play at Roland Garros after Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s bracket on Friday.

In women’s doubles play, Canadians Gabriela Dabrowski and Leylah Fernandez are headed for a third-round showdown.

Ottawa’s Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani take on Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American teammate Taylor Townsend on Monday.

The Canadian Press

Tennis

