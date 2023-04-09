Canada skip Brad Gushue watches his shot as Scotland lead Hammy McMillan looks in in the second end of the gold medal game at the Men’s World Curling Championship in Ottawa on Sunday, April 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to Scotland

Loss lands Gushue his 3rd silver medal

Canada’s Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men’s curling championship.

His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland’s Bruce Mouat in today’s final in Ottawa’s TD Place.

Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller beat Italy’s Joel Retornaz 11-3 earlier for the bronze medal.

Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., won a world title in 2017, but lost a third final after finishing second last year and in 2018.

Mouat claimed his first men’s world championship. He earned bronze in 2018 and took silver two years ago.

The Canadian Press

