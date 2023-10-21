Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York. Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez falls to Siniakova in Jiangxi Open semifinal

The meeting was a rematch of last week’s Hong Kong Open

Leylah Fernandez’s eight-match win streak came to an end on Saturday (Oct. 21) as she fell 7-5, 6-4 to Katerina Siniakova in the semifinal of the Jiangxi Open.

The meeting was a rematch of last week’s Hong Kong Open, which Fernandez won in three sets to claim her first title in 19 months.

Siniakova had three aces and capitalized on seven of 19 breakpoint opportunities to hand Fernandez her first-ever loss in a WTA semifinal.

The 22-year-old had won all five of her previous semifinal appearances.

Siniakova will face third-seeded Marie Bouzkova in an all-Czech final on Sunday.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., was playing her third match in two days, as she had to play twice on Friday due to Thursday’s wet weather in Nanchang.

The Canadian Press

Breaking NewsTennis

Previous story
Stampeders hammer B.C. Lions 41-16 to keep control of own destiny
Next story
PHOTOS: BC Lions pay tribute to killed Pitt Meadows child

Just Posted

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

College of New Caledonia CNC
College staff reach tentative deal with College of New Caledonia

FILE – Traffic is reflected in a rain covered car mirror as cars move through heavy rain in Vancouver, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. An atmospheric river packing “narrow bands of heavy precipitation” is forecast for parts of British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Wind, rain and potential flooding prompt warnings in B.C.

Members of the Gitxsan Huwilp Government march down Vancouver streets in protest of the RCMP’s C-IRG program (Gitxsan Photo Upload)
Gitxsan chiefs call for ban of RCMP Community-Industry Response Group