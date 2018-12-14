Canada’s Alex Formenton tries to reach the puck during third period action against U Sports at the Q Centre in Colwood, B.C., on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

The prospective members of Canada’s world junior team are awaiting the final roster decisions after completing a three-game pre-tournament series against a team of Canadian university hockey players.

The older and larger university players won two of the three games at the Q Centre arena, but Canada’s junior hopefuls displayed the speed attack game they will take into the world tournament that starts Dec. 26 in Vancouver.

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp, but the team must have its roster down to 22 players by Saturday.

Four players were released Thursday, including defencemen Cam Crotty and Calen Addison and forwards Raphael Lavoie and Ty Dellandrea.

Alex Formenton, one of two returning players from Canada’s defending gold medal champions, was injured Wednesday and did not play Thursday or Friday and his status for the tournament is not known.

All three Canadian goalies, Michael DiPietro, Ian Scott and Matthew Villalta, saw action in Friday’s game.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shootout loss for Canada West against Czech Republic

Just Posted

Appeals court upholds existing two-stage plan for Haida title case

Judges dismiss a Haida Nation appeal to keep phase one focused on a broad declaration of rights

Coastal GasLink gets interim injunction against Unist’ot’en

The LNG pipeline company can start work Monday with enforcement approved by court.

Haida Gwaii gets set for major storm on Saturday

Environment Canada warns Saturday southeaster may bring winds of 90 to 120 km/h

In Pictures: Māori girls net a big win on Haida Gwaii

Haida Gwaii and New Zealand are just a few b-ball games away.… Continue reading

Oil tanker ban to be reviewed by committee

Indigenous groups for and against Bill C-48 travel to Ottawa to influence the Senate’s decision

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

Thursday’s wave of bomb threats swept across communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

Mike Duffy can’t sue Senate over suspension without pay, judge rules

Duffy’s lawsuit sought more than $7.8 million from the upper chamber

Language on Sikh extremism in report will be reviewed, Goodale says

A public-safety ministry document indicats terrorist threats to Canada included a section on Sikh extremism for the first time

Most Read