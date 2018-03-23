FILE - In this Wednesday, March 7, 2018 file photo, United States midfielder Carli Lloyd, center, lifts the championship trophy with teammates after defeating England 1-0, to win the SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer tournament in Orlando, Fla. The United States stays top of the FIFA women‚Äôs world rankings after winning the SheBelieves Cup, and England goes above Germany into second. The Americans went unbeaten through the four-team round-robin tournament it hosted this month. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canadian women match all-time high, move back to No. 4 in FIFA world rankings

Canada has moved back to fourth in the FIFA women’s rankings, matching an all-time high.

The U.S. remains No. 1 ahead of England, which moved ahead of Germany into second. Canada and 2019 World Cup host France each rose one place to Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Australia fell two rungs to No. 6.

The Netherlands, Brazil, Sweden and North Korea round out the top 10.

Canada first made it to No. 4 after winning bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Canadian women gained 93 ranking points and moved up six spots in the wake of beating host Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match.

Canada dropped to fifth last September.

The Canadians, under new coach Kenneth Heiner-Molle, finished fifth at the Algarve Cup but still won three of four matches.

The Americans went unbeaten in the SheBelieves Cup, the four-team round-robin tournament they hosted this month. England lost 1-0 in the final to the U.S. but still moved up to an all-time high in the rankings.

Germany dropped to No. 3 after a last-place finish at the tournament that cost coach Steffi Jones her job. The Germans were ranked in the top two for almost 10 years.

North Korea climbed one place to No. 10, and No. 11 Japan fell out of the top 10 for the first time since 2007.

The Netherlands (unchanged at No. 7) and Sweden (up one to No. 9) shared the Algarve Cup title, with the Swedes beat Canada in preliminary-round play.

