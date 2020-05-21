(Piqsels)

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

A poll suggests that while Canadians want to get back to organized sports and group physical activities post-pandemic, it may take time for some to feel comfortable doing so.

Still, a majority believes that it’s important for Canadians to play organized sports when distancing restrictions are lifted because of the impact they have on mental and physical health.

The Abacus Data poll showed some one in four Canadian adults (27 per cent) regularly took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before the pandemic. As one might expect, younger Canadians were much more likely to take part — with 43 per cent of those aged 18 to 29 and 32 per cent of those aged 30 to 44 saying they played an organized sport or took part in a group physical activity before the pandemic.

Forty-five per cent had children who played organized sports or group physical activities. Soccer, swimming, hockey, basketball, baseball or softball, football, and tennis were the most reported sports played by children in households.

Respondents reported some hesitation to return to organized sports, but most would feel comfortable doing so within a few months.

Among those who regularly played organized sports or took part in group physical activities, 42 per cent said they would be comfortable playing again within a few weeks of distancing restrictions being lifted while 20 per cent said they would return within a few months. Twenty-seven per cent said it would take them six months or more to feel comfortable.

ALSO READ: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ninety per cent of respondents said organized sports and group physical activity will be important in helping society rebuild and recover from the pandemic with 38 per cent saying it would be very important and 52 per cent calling it important. Ten per cent said they did not think it would be important.

Among those who regularly played organized sports before the pandemic, 54 per cent believed it was very important.

Still, 37 per cent of respondents said people shouldn’t be allowed to play organized sports or take part in group physical activities — when distancing restrictions are lifted — until there is a vaccine.

The poll was commissioned by Abacus Data, whose managing director is Tim Powers, chair of Rugby Canada.

The online poll of 1,800 Canadian adults was conducted between May 14-18. Abacus says the margin of error is plus or minus 2.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, for a comparable probability-based random sample of the same size.

Data was weighted according to census data to ensure that the sample matched Canada’s population according to age, gender, educational attainment, and region.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii writer takes home third prize in international poetry contest

Susan Musgrave announced as top 10 winner of 2020 Fish Poetry Prize for poem ‘Wild and Alone’

Gwaii Trust increases COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to half a million dollars

Over 25 grants totalling more than $400,000 already given out for local COVID-19 response

Haida Gwaii ‘ninjas’ combat COVID-19 blues with care packages

More than 700 residents have joined ‘Care Ninjas’ Facebook group since May 14

Shoreline cleanup, sampling complete following Dinan Bay diesel spill

Assistant professor at SFU provides general insight into diesel spills, impacts

COVID-19: Gwaii Haanas will remain closed until at least June 30

Some other national parks and historic sites set to partially reopen by June 1

VIDEO: Mother-in-law, daughter-in-law accordion duo spreads cheer in Queen Charlotte

Nettie Harder and daughter-in-law Heather make up ‘The Discordions’

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

COVID-19 pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

People are spending more time outside but have fewer businesses with washrooms available

Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

One in four Canadians took part in an organized sport or group physical activity before COVID

Canfor announces permanent closure of Isle Pierre Mill

The company also announced curtailments at their pulp mills in Prince George.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Most Read