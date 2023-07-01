Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) looks on against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) looks on against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson

Canucks bolster blueline with Carson Soucy signing from Kraken

He signed a three-year, US$9.75M deal

The Vancouver Canucks are beefing up their blue line as part of NHL free agency on Saturday (July 1).

The Canucks say they have reached agreements with defencemen Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, as well as forwards Teddy Blueger and Tristen Nielsen.

Soucy, 28, spent the last two years with the Seattle Kraken — as their expansion pick from the Minnesota Wild — and had three goals and 16 points in 78 games last season.

He signed a three-year, US$9.75M deal, while Cole will be on a one-year, $3 million contract, Blueger committed to a one-year $1.9 million deal and Nielsen signed a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cole, 34, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Blueger, 28, won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nielsen, 23, spent the last two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate.

He has 52 points in 105 regular season games for Abbotsford.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanuckshockeyNHL

Previous story
‘An interesting time’: Cap-squeezed NHL set to open free agency Saturday

Just Posted

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways

A minor earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C. (Earthquakes Canada)
Magnitude 4.1 quake shakes west of Port Clements

The $2 toonie coin is in use around Canada. Previously, Canada had a $2 banknote. What colour was this banknote? (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

For many people, waarm summer temperatures are ideal for camping trips. warHow much do you know about camps and camping-related facts? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer camping trip?