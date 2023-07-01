Canucks bolster blueline with Carson Soucy signing from Kraken

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) looks on against the Dallas Stars during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lindsey Wasson

The Vancouver Canucks are beefing up their blue line as part of NHL free agency on Saturday (July 1).

The Canucks say they have reached agreements with defencemen Carson Soucy and Ian Cole, as well as forwards Teddy Blueger and Tristen Nielsen.

Soucy, 28, spent the last two years with the Seattle Kraken — as their expansion pick from the Minnesota Wild — and had three goals and 16 points in 78 games last season.

He signed a three-year, US$9.75M deal, while Cole will be on a one-year, $3 million contract, Blueger committed to a one-year $1.9 million deal and Nielsen signed a two-year, entry-level contract.

Cole, 34, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Blueger, 28, won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nielsen, 23, spent the last two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate.

He has 52 points in 105 regular season games for Abbotsford.

