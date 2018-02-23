Canucks fold 5-3 in first ever trip to Vegas

Daniel Sedin had two points as Canucks fall to the Golden Knights Friday night

William Karlsson scored twice, lifting the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Tuesday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Karlsson scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals to lead the Golden Knights (40-16-4), who also got goals from Tomas Hyka, Jonathan Marchessault, Tomas Nosek and David Perron.

Daniel Sedin had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (23-30-7). Sven Baertschi and Thomas Vanek also scored for Vancouver.

Anders Nilsson made 20 saves in taking the loss and Jacob Markstrom had seven more in relief for the Canucks, while Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots for the Golden Knights, earning himself the victory.

Vegas jumped out to an early lead at 17:31 of the first period after Nilsson had trouble controlling a rebound from the point, allowing Hyka to slot in his first career NHL goal.

Just under 10 minutes later, Sam Gagner intercepted the puck from Golden Knight Brayden McNabb, then sent a cross-ice pass to Baertschi for his 14th goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Vancouver made it 2-1 when Daniel Sedin hit the post off of a backhand shot, which fell to Vanek with an open net.

The lead didn’t last long for the Canucks after Karlsson snapped home his 32nd of the season off a one-timer past the glove of Nilsson.

The Canucks got off to a bad start in the second period, when Karlsson converted his second goal of the game from a pass by Marchessault to make it 3-2 for Vegas.

A minute and three seconds later, Vegas scored again, after Marchessault picked up a loose puck infront of the net to put it past Nilsson who slid into his own net.

Vegas’s David Perron gave Nosek a lead pass down the left side of the ice who scored underneath the blocker of Nilsson to put the Golden Knight’s up by three.

There was a different face in goal for the Canucks to begin the third period as Markstrom started in net.

Vancouver narrowed the lead to two on the power play, when Alex Edler found Daniel Sedin, who put it up and over Fleury for his 16th of the season.

DANIEL SEDIN!!! PPG. #Canucks down two goals, 15 minutes to play. pic.twitter.com/Hhe72gJz5N — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 24, 2018

With the Canucks net empty, defencemen Troy Stetcher was unable to control the pass from Jake Virtanen and the puck ultimately ended up in Vancouver’s net to make it 6-3 Vegas.

Perron was credited with the goal.

Canucks fans poured into T-Mobile Arena Friday night to show their support for the team on the road.

The Canucks visit the Phoenix Coyotes on Sunday.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Defencemen Philip Holm made his first NHL start… Baertschi has seven points in his last seven games… Alex Edler is two points away from tying Mattias Ohlund for most all-time points by a Canucks defencemen.

Vegas: The Golden Knights currently have the best record in the NHL with 86 points… Marchessault has 19 games with at least two points this season.