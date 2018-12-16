Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen, front, loses his balance and falls after avoiding a collision with Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl, of Germany, during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks score 3 power-play goals in 4-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver sniper Boeser has 6 goals in last 5 games

VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser put up a trio of power-play points to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

The right-winger had a goal and helped set up both Alex Edler and Elias Pettersson. Bo Horvat added an empty-netter for the Canucks.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson scored for the Oilers.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Canucks (16-16-4) and Mikko Koskinen stopped 26-of-29 shots for the Oilers (18-13-3).

Vancouver’s win comes on the end of back-to-back home games. The Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1 on Saturday.

After a scoreless opening period Sunday, the Oilers put the first goal on the board 1:40 into the second frame.

Jujhar Khaira found Nugent-Hopkins in front of the Vancouver net and the centre fired a wrist shot past Markstrom.

It was Nugent-Hopkins’ 11th goal and 31st point of the year.

Vancouver answered with a trio of power-play goals.

Midway through the second, Edmonton defenceman Caleb Jones was called for holding, giving the Canucks the man advantage.

Boeser got a crisp pass off to Edler who rocketed a one-timer past Koskinen to tie the game.

Less than a minute later, Edmonton’s Kevin Gravel raised the puck over the glass and earned a delay-of-game penalty.

With time running out on the power play, Boeser collected the rubber at the top of the faceoff circle and shot it at the Edmonton net. The puck appeared to hit Koskinen’s glove before dribbling in.

Boeser has six goals in his last five games.

RELATED: Boeser has 2 points as Canucks thump Flyers 5-1

Less than three minutes into the third period, the Canucks found themselves on the power play yet again after Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson was called for delay of game.

Pettersson was alone in the faceoff circle when he found the puck on his tape. The Canucks rookie wound up and rocketed a snapshot into the Edmonton net.

He is riding seven-game point streak, tallying four goals and nine assists across the stretch.

Edmonton got a goal back with less than five minutes to go when Chiasson snuck a wrist shot past Markstrom.

Connor McDavid got an assist on the play, extending a nine-game point streak that has seen the star centre put up six goals and 10 assists.

His Oilers head back to Edmonton where they’ll play the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The Canucks continue their five-game homestand Tuesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Edmonton Oilers’ Zack Kassian, right, holds Vancouver Canucks’ Ben Hutton’s stick as they battle for position in front of Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, of Sweden, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

