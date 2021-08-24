Canucks Sports & Entertainment in support of B.C.’s vaccination program

An empty parking lot is seen outside Rogers Arena prior to the start of the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canucks Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday night its support for the province of British Columbia’s COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.

The vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to Rogers Arena — home of the Vancouver Canucks — and Abbotsford Centre, where Vancouver’s American Hockey League affiliate will play, for all games, concerts and live events.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix, said B.C. residents will need a vaccine card to get into restaurants, clubs, ticketed sporting events and organized affairs like weddings.

Their announcement included that after Oct. 24, those aged 12 and up will need to be fully vaccinated at least seven days earlier and only children below that age will be exempt from entering establishments if they are with adults who have been fully vaccinated.

“The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community has always been a top priority and we welcome today’s announcement by Premier Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix,” said Michael Doyle, president of business operations for Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE).

CSE says details regarding proof of vaccination and the entry process for Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre will be announced soon.

CSE’s announcement comes on the same day Calgary Sports and Entertainment — which owns the Calgary Flames, the Western Hockey League Hitmen and the Canadian Football League Stampeders — said fans, staff and employees will also have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, starting Sept. 15 with the rule applying for all live events at the Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Maple Leafs and numerous other Toronto-based teams, and True North Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Winnipeg Jets, said earlier this month proof of full vaccination will be required to access its venues as well.

MLSE owns the Leafs, NBA’s Raptors, CFL’s Argonauts and Toronto FC of MLS, among other teams.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

Canucksvaccines