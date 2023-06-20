NHL star Carey Price coming home to B.C. full-time

Canadiens goalie and family have moved out of their Montreal home

Carey Price and his family are one step closer to becoming full-time Kelowna residents.

The future hall-of-fame goaltender and his family have moved out of their Montreal home, which was listed online as for sale last month. Despite Price having three years left on his contract with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, injuries have left him in a semi-retired status.

Price, alongside his wife Angela, bought their Kelowna property around ten years ago, and has since been building their forever home for after his retirement.

Born in Vancouver, Price grew up in the remote community of Anahim Lake. He played organized hockey in Williams Lake, five hours away, prompting his dad to eventually buy a small plane to fly his son to practices and games.

Over a storied NHL career, Price played 712 games with the Canadiens, winning 361. His trophy case includes both the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender and the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP.

