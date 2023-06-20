A fan presents her self-drawn Carey Price painting to the goaltender at Homebase 2022 in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

A fan presents her self-drawn Carey Price painting to the goaltender at Homebase 2022 in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

NHL star Carey Price coming home to B.C. full-time

Canadiens goalie and family have moved out of their Montreal home

Carey Price and his family are one step closer to becoming full-time Kelowna residents.

The future hall-of-fame goaltender and his family have moved out of their Montreal home, which was listed online as for sale last month. Despite Price having three years left on his contract with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, injuries have left him in a semi-retired status.

Price, alongside his wife Angela, bought their Kelowna property around ten years ago, and has since been building their forever home for after his retirement.

Born in Vancouver, Price grew up in the remote community of Anahim Lake. He played organized hockey in Williams Lake, five hours away, prompting his dad to eventually buy a small plane to fly his son to practices and games.

Over a storied NHL career, Price played 712 games with the Canadiens, winning 361. His trophy case includes both the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goaltender and the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP.

READ MORE: Star-studded rosters filled with NHL players announced for Homebase in Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors get their man in trade for veteran

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownahockeyNHLReal estate

Previous story
THE MOJ: Lions open at home with a roar, both on and off the field

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 18, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
UPDATED: Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Christopher England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom