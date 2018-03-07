Canucks’ goaltender, Jacob Makstrom, stopped 32 of 34 saves but it was not enough as Canucks’ lost 2-1

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

Derek Stepan stole the show, scoring with 58 seconds left regulation time to carry the Arizona Coyotes to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

Jussi Jokinen had the lone goal for the Canucks (25-32-9). Clayton Keller scored the first goal for the Coyotes (20-34-11).

Darcy Kuemper picked up the goaltending victory, making a mere 16 saves. Jacob Markstrom earned the loss, stopping 32 Arizona shots.

The first period was fast-paced with few whistles, until Vancouver committed two late penalties (from Daniel Sedin and Darren Archibald) back-to-back with just under four minutes left in the period.

On the two-man advantage, Vancouver’s Alex Edler blocked a shot and pushed the puck up to Brendan Sutter for a breakaway. Sutter beat Kuemper but hit the crossbar.

After the play, the referees confirmed that the puck did not pass the goal-line.

With a minute and 40 seconds left in the period, and with the Coyotes still on the power play, Keller jammed the puck into the back of the net after Markstrom made a magnificent glove save on Brendan Perlini.

Keller’s goal was his 18th goal of the season to put the Coyotes up 1-0.

Arizona’s lead did not last long. On a delayed penalty to the Coyotes’ Richard Panik, the Canucks had great puck movement in the opposing end and Jokinen snapped home his first goal for Vancouver on a quick one-two pass from Brendan Leipsic and Sam Gagner to tie the game up at 1-1.

Both teams were held scoreless during the second period as Arizona doubled Vancouver in shots, eight to four.

Arizona had quite a few scoring chances as Christian Dvorak, Nick Cousins and Brad Richardson all found the post during the second but could not find the back of the net.

Vancouver remained physical throughout the game, outhitting Arizona 24-14 through two periods.

It took a full 19 minutes to break the tie. Stepan received a pass from Keller and snapped it over the shoulder of Markstrom from the high slot to give the Coyotes the lead with 58 seconds left in the third period.

Canucks are set to host the Minnesota Wild Friday at 7 p.m.

GAME NOTES:

Vancouver: Heading into to the game, Canucks forward Brendan Leipsic had paced the NHL in scoring since the trade deadline on Feb. 26, with five points in three games.

Arizona: The Coyotes are 8-2-2 in their past 12 games.

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Just Posted

Newborn orca carcass found at Copper Bay

Evan Quaas was walking along Copper Bay on Sunday morning when he… Continue reading

Australian company ends Grassy Point LNG project

Another liquefied natural gas project on the North Coast, B.C. ends its commitment

New Skidegate Co-op is a go

Haida Gwaii Co-op members vote 92 per cent in favour of increased loan to build the new store

In Pictures: Basketball Day

Elementary school students from across Haida Gwaii played a full day of… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Most Read