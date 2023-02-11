Sons of Gingolx (Kincolith)’s Shaquile Barton passes off to teammate Maverick Moore as Metlakatla (BC)’s Terrence Robinson defends during the opening game of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 11. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 2 schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

The action continues!

The following is the schedule for Day 2 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 12, 2023

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

11 a.m. Hesquiaht vs Gitxaala (Kitkatla)

2:30 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Laxgalts’ap (Greenville)

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

1 p.m. Massett vs Gingolx (Kincolith)

2:30 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Skidegate

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

11 a.m. Similkameenvs Nuxalk (Bella Coola)

4 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Burnaby

MASTERS DIVISION

8 a.m. Skidegate vs Kitimaat (arena)

8 a.m. Gitxaala (Kitkatla) vs Prince Rupert (main gym)

9:30 a.m. Massett vs Lax Kw’alaams (main gym)

9:30 a.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs Gingolx (Kincolith) (arena)

1 p.m. Gitxsan (Hazelton) vs Hydaburg (arena)

4 p.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Nuxalk (Bella Coola) (arena)

