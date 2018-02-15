Malcolm Brown (Kitkatla) guards Kolby Jones (Prince Rupert) during their game on Feb 14. The Prince Rupert Synergy Storm were eliminated from the All Native Basketball Tournament after falling to the Kitkatla Warriors 63-62 on Feb. 14. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Scores from Feb. 14 and 15 at the All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert, B.C.

February 14 – All Native Day Four Recap

It was a bittersweet day for Prince Rupert’s teams on Day Four of the 59th All Native Basketball Tournament as the competition entered its first elimination day.

Prince Rupert Rain beat defending champs

Prince Rupert’s women’s team staged a miraculous comeback victory against Hazelton, rallying from 20 points down to beat last year’s championship team 63-59. The Rain fell behind early in the game and played catch-up for the majority of the first three quarters. However, a switch in defensive strategy to press Hazelton full court shifted the momentum in Prince Rupert’s favour. The Rain held Hazelton to 14 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth to win the game. With the victory, Prince Rupert remains on the winner’s side of the bracket and will play Kitamaat on Feb. 15 at 8:30 p.m. in the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena.

Grizzlies hold on against Kincolith

The senior men’s team had to hold off a furious rally from Kincolith on Feb. 14 to win 85-76 and keep their All Native Tournament bid alive. Prince Rupert led for the majority of the game, but a strong second half from Perry Terrell Jr. and Simon Gurney helped Kincolith take a two-point, 75-73 lead late in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies responded with a 10-3 run down the stretch to win the game. Next, they are taking on the defending champion Skidegate Saints on Feb. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

Prince Rupert Masters fall to Bella Bella.

In the master’s division, the Prince Rupert Advantage Print and Design lost 76-69 to Bella Bella in what was an extremely physical, hard-fought game between the two teams. Prince Rupert had a narrow 57-53 advantage going into the fourth quarter, but were unable to make the plays at the end of the game necessary to win the game. The loss eliminates the Prince Rupert Masters from the tournament.

Prince Rupert Intermediates lose in close game to Kitkatla

Prince Rupert’s intermediates will not make a return trip to the finals of this year’s tournament after falling to Kitkatla in another close, hard fought contest. The Synergy Storm entered the fourth quarter down 56-42, but rallied to close the game to within four points in the game’s final minutes. Despite Prince Rupert’s efforts, Kitkatla was able make enough plays down the stretch to win 63-62. The loss eliminates the Prince Rupert Synergy Storm from the tournament.

Women’s Division

Old Massett 66 vs Kitkatla 80

  • Old Massett top scorers – Camryn Parnell (22), Nikki Davis (20), Tinesha Innes (10)
  • Kitkatla top scorers – Kristy Innes (31), Evelyn Innes (13)

Gitwinksihlkw 52 vs New Aiyansh 41

  • Gitwinksihlkw top scorers – Mariah Tait (24), Samantha Azak (15)
  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Auzia Gonu (7), Chantelle (7), Chrissy Paul (6)

Hazelton 59 vs Prince Rupert 63

  • Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (13), Payton Henry (13), Brittany Simpson (11)
  • Prince Rupert Rain top scorers – Judy Carlick-Pearson (22), Caroline Parnell (12)

Kitamaat 62 vs Bella Bella 45

  • Kitamaat top scorers – Jennifer Nyce (18), Kierra Steven (9), Liana Stevens (8)
  • Bella Bella top scorers – Shayla Schooner (14), Jasmine Reid (13)

Bella Coola 70 vs Kitkatla 63

  • Bella Coola top scorers – Phobe Andy (14), Charity Edgar (14), Gloria Hans (10)
  • Kitkatla top scorers – Kristy Jade-Innes (42), Maria Spencer (7)

Intermediate Division

New Aiyansh 68 vs Port Simpson Jrs 54

  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Quinton Nisyok (23), Charles Leeson (14)
  • Port Simpson Jrs top scorers – Theodore White (15), Jayden Robinson (11), Stanley Sankey (9)

Kincolith 52 vs Skidegate 111

  • Kincolith top scorers – Shamos Barton (17), Seth Alexcee (11), Cole Angus (11)
  • Skidegate top scorers – Trafton Williams (31), Mikey Hughan-Blazie (17), Daylyn Moraes (15)

Prince Rupert 62 vs Kitkatla 63

  • Prince Rupert top scorers – Skyler Wesley (15), Kaine Wesley (15), Nicolis Campbell (14)
  • Kitkatla top scorers – Malcolm Brown (24), Cedric McKay (9)

Bella Bella 104 vs Bella Coola 69

  • Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (34), Gary Gladstone (23), Jordan Gladstone (19)
  • Bella Coola top scorers – Isaiah Edgar (22), Marlon Apps (21)

Senior Men’s division

Prince Rupert Grizzlies 85 vs Kincolith 76

  • Prince Rupert top scorers – Gage Ladouceur (25), Derek Reece (18), Bruce Hill (15), Shawn Reece (13)
  • Kincolith top scorers – Perry Terrell Jr. (21), Simon Gurney (14), Graham Watts (9), Darcy Stevens (9)

Massett 77 vs Skidegate 95

  • Massett top scorers – Chris Campbell (23), Jesse Williams (16), Matt Davis (12)
  • Skidegate top scorers – Jason Alsop (28), Darcy Pearson (20), Tyler York (17)

Kitamaat 47 vs Ahousaht 76

  • Kitamaat top scorers – Jeremy Nyce (17), Quinton Nyce (11), Dan Metz (10)
  • Ahousaht top scorers – Jaylen Charleson (21), Luke Robinson (18), Waylon Swan (10)

Port Simpson 78 vs Bella Coola 72

  • Port Simpson top scorers – Colton Wesley (20), Vern Alexcee Jr (16)
  • Bella Coola top scorers – Louis Edgar (23), Edgar Carlson (19), Kelly (12)

Gitwinksihlkw 70 vs New Aiyansh 78

  • Gitwinksihlkw top scorers – Andrew Nyce (23), Eric Nyce (22), Daniel Stewart (14)
  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Raymond Clayton (23), Gilbert Morven (14), Lawrence Moore (12)

Master’s Division

Bella Bella 76 vs Prince Rupert 69

  • Bella Bella top scorers – Cliff Starr (22), Ryan Humchitt (14), Guy Peers (10)
  • Prince Rupert top scorers – George Kellu (22), Brady Johnston (14)

Port Simpson 38 vs Kincolith 57

  • Port Simpson top scorers – Will Sheppard (10), Shawn Hughes (10)
  • Kincolith top scorers – Dan Walters (17), Deen Barton (14), Mike Alexander (11)

Skidegate 77 vs Kitamaat 47

  • Skidegate top scorers – William Russ (24), Len Arens (15)
  • Kitamaat top scorers – James Harry (25), Brent Robinson (10)

Kincolith 54 vs Bella Bella 99

  • Kincolith top scorers – Mike Alexander (13), Dean Barton (11), Dan Walters (10)
  • Bella Bella top scorers – Daryl Easterbrook (17), Guy Peers (15), Cliff Starr (12)
