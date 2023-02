Day 5 (Feb. 15) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

More than half of the games have been played

Skidegate’s Tyler Jones lays up the ball as Lax Kw’alaams’ Lloyd Dudoward blocks during Intermediate action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert Feb. 14. (Melissa Ash photo)

The following is the schedule for Day 5 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 15, 2023

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

8 a.m. Gitga’at (Hartley Bay) vs Gitanmaax (Hazelton)

9:30 a.m. Hesquiaht vs Massett

1 p.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs (Winner of Heiltsuk vs Prince Rupert)

4 p.m. Similkameen vs Laxgalts’ap (Greenville)

8 p.m. (Winner of Gitga’at vs Gitanmaax) vs (Winner of Hesquiaht vs Massett)

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

8 a.m. Massett vs Laxgalts’ap (Greenville)

9:30 a.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) vs Gitga’at (Hartley Bay)

11 a.m. Prince Rupert vs Gitxsan (Hazelton)

6:30 p.m. Skidegate vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella)

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

1 p.m. Gingolx (Kincolith) vs Massett

2:30 p.m. Metlakatla BC vs Lax Kw’alaams

4 p.m. Heiltsuk (Bella Bella) vs (Winner of Haisla vs Similkameen)

8 p.m. Burnaby vs (Winner of Gitxsan vs Gitxaala)

9:30 p.m. Skidegate vs (Winner of Gingolx vs Massett)

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

11 a.m. Skidegate vs Heiltsuk (Bella Bella)

2:30 p.m. Gitxsan (Hazelton) vs Gitmidiik (New Aiyansh)

6:30 p.m. Hydaburg vs (Winner of Haisla vs Gitga’at)

9:30 p.m. (Winner of Skidegate vs Heiltsuk) vs Gingolx (Kincolith)