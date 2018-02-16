Natalie Harris drives the ball against Kitamaat during their semi-final game on Feb. 15. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Scores from Feb. 15 at the All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert

All Native Day five recap – February 15

Skidegate Saints stay on top

Defending senior ANBT champs the Skidegate Saints bested the Prince Rupert Grizzlies today. The Grizzlies, playing with their usual combination of grit, energy and determination, gave the Saints all they could handle in the first half, and took a 36-34 lead into the second half.

But the Saints’ depth and size was too much for the Grizzlies to match, and they were able to take control and pull away in the third and fourth quarters. The Saints would win the game 90-65, and will continue to fight their way through the loser’s side of the bracket for a spot in the finals.

Here are the rest of the day’s scores:

Women’s division

Greenville 57 vs Gitwinksihlkw 53

  • Greenville top scorers – Kerry Small (23), Pauline Stewart (11)
  • Gitwinksihlkw top scorers – Mariah Tait (22), Raeleen Adams (10)

Bella Bella 75 vs Bella Coola 60

  • Bella Bella top scorers – Shayla Schooner (24), Denise English (13), Tracy Robinson (13)
  • Bella Coola top scorers – Charity Edgar (20), Sophia Andy (10)

Greenville 51 vs Hazelton 79

  • Greenville top scorers – Kerry Small (20), Marcina Wright (6), Kelli Brown (6)
  • Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (26), Brittany Simpson (13), Brooke Simpson (100

Prince Rupert 41 vs Kitamaat 65

  • Prince Rupert top scorers – Alexis Ryan (8), Natalie Harris (8), Caroline Parnell (7)
  • Kitamaat top scorers – Kailee Gardiner (18), Mary-Anne Amos (7), Megan Metz (7), Jennifer Nyce (7)

Intermediate division

Kitkatla 60 vs Skidegate 83

  • Kitkatla top scorers – Malcolm Brown (15), Cedric McKay (12), Corey Clifford (10)
  • Skidegate top scorers – Davin McDonald (26), Devan Boyko (15), Trafton Williams (13)

Bella Coola 76 vs New Aiyansh 72

  • Bella Coola top scorers – Isaiah Edgar (25), Marlon Apps (21), Jalen Williams (14)
  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Charles Leeson (29), Quinton Nisyok (23)

Hazelton 76 vs Bella Bella 60

  • Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (24), Kalem Wilson (18), Trysten Derrick (16)
  • Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (28), Jordan Gladstone (12)

Hartley Bay 70 vs Port Simpson 93

  • Hartley Bay top scorers – Kyler Reece (30), Christian Clifton (12)
  • Port Simpson top scorers – John Sampson (25), Will Nichols (24), Kyle Alexcee (13)

Senior Men’s division

Prince Rupert 65 vs Skidegate 90

  • Prince Rupert top scorers – Gage Ladouceur (21), Derek Reece (15)
  • Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (26), Tyler York (21), Desi Collinson (13)

New Aiyansh 57 vs Kitamaat 88

  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Raymond Clayton (17), Lawrence Moore (11)
  • Kitamaat top scorers – Quinton Nyce (28), Dan Mets (13), Brad Wonder (11)

Kitkatla 89 vs Ahousaht 80

  • Kitkatla top scorers – Jacob Thom (24), Phillip Gamble (17), Charlie Leeson (14), Dustin Eaton (13)
  • Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (25), Waylong Swan (24), Greg Charlie (18)

Port Simpson 74 vs Hydaburg 106

  • Port Simpson top scorers – Joshua Dennis (15), Brandon Sampson (13)
  • Hydaburg top scorers – Vince Edenshaw (34), Damen Bell-Holter (31)

Bella Coola 54 vs Skidegate 81

  • Bella Coola top scorers – Louis Edgar (25), Clifford Thompson (8)
  • Skidegate top scorers – Darcey Pearson (27), Tyler York (20), Cole Edinger (11)

Master’s Division

Massett 78 vs Greenville 64

  • Massett top scorers – Richard Williams (24), Stanley Swanson (20)
  • Greenville top scorers – Charles Adams (22), Tony Stevens (9), Scott Barker (9)

New Aiyansh 85 vs Hydaburg 90

  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Gene Wolff (26), Phillip Clayton (19), Richard Wolff (15)
  • Hydaburg top scorers – Joe Young (42), TJ Young (18)

Skidegate 68 vs Greenville 67

  • Skidegate top scorers – Edward Russ (24), Dustin Cross (20)
  • Greenville top scorers – Scott Barker (21), Charles Adams (14), Ralph Bright (14)

New Aiyansh 70 vs Bella Bella 54

  • New Aiyansh top scorers – Phillip Clayton (17), Richard Wolff (13), Noah Guno (13)
  • Bella Bella top scorers – Guy Peers (17), Cliff Starr (10)

Hydaburg 62 vs Massett 47

  • Hydaburg top scorers – TJ Young (17), Joe Young (16), Sid Edenshaw (12)
  • Massett top scorers – Richard Williams (19), Greg Brown (11)
Previous story
B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Just Posted

Day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Scores from Feb. 15 at the All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert

Queen Charlotte voters test sewage plan ahead of Feb. 24 referendum

Comparing Martynuik Road site and Skidegate tie-in a key issue at council Q & A

Day 4 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Scores from Feb. 14 and 15 at the All Native Tournament in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Masset seeks input on future marijuana businesses

Masset council is hoping to spark some public feedback on how recreational… Continue reading

All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 3

Scores from Day 3 at the All Native tournament in Prince Rupert, B.C.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kicks off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggests 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Judge rejects challenge to Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Most Read