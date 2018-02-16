Day 5 of the All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Day five recap – February 15

Skidegate Saints stay on top

Defending senior ANBT champs the Skidegate Saints bested the Prince Rupert Grizzlies today. The Grizzlies, playing with their usual combination of grit, energy and determination, gave the Saints all they could handle in the first half, and took a 36-34 lead into the second half.

But the Saints’ depth and size was too much for the Grizzlies to match, and they were able to take control and pull away in the third and fourth quarters. The Saints would win the game 90-65, and will continue to fight their way through the loser’s side of the bracket for a spot in the finals.

Here are the rest of the day’s scores:

Women’s division

Greenville 57 vs Gitwinksihlkw 53

Greenville top scorers – Kerry Small (23), Pauline Stewart (11)

Gitwinksihlkw top scorers – Mariah Tait (22), Raeleen Adams (10)

Bella Bella 75 vs Bella Coola 60

Bella Bella top scorers – Shayla Schooner (24), Denise English (13), Tracy Robinson (13)

Bella Coola top scorers – Charity Edgar (20), Sophia Andy (10)

Greenville 51 vs Hazelton 79

Greenville top scorers – Kerry Small (20), Marcina Wright (6), Kelli Brown (6)

Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (26), Brittany Simpson (13), Brooke Simpson (100

Prince Rupert 41 vs Kitamaat 65

Prince Rupert top scorers – Alexis Ryan (8), Natalie Harris (8), Caroline Parnell (7)

Kitamaat top scorers – Kailee Gardiner (18), Mary-Anne Amos (7), Megan Metz (7), Jennifer Nyce (7)

Intermediate division

Kitkatla 60 vs Skidegate 83

Kitkatla top scorers – Malcolm Brown (15), Cedric McKay (12), Corey Clifford (10)

Skidegate top scorers – Davin McDonald (26), Devan Boyko (15), Trafton Williams (13)

Bella Coola 76 vs New Aiyansh 72

Bella Coola top scorers – Isaiah Edgar (25), Marlon Apps (21), Jalen Williams (14)

New Aiyansh top scorers – Charles Leeson (29), Quinton Nisyok (23)

Hazelton 76 vs Bella Bella 60

Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (24), Kalem Wilson (18), Trysten Derrick (16)

Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (28), Jordan Gladstone (12)

Hartley Bay 70 vs Port Simpson 93

Hartley Bay top scorers – Kyler Reece (30), Christian Clifton (12)

Port Simpson top scorers – John Sampson (25), Will Nichols (24), Kyle Alexcee (13)

Senior Men’s division

Prince Rupert 65 vs Skidegate 90

Prince Rupert top scorers – Gage Ladouceur (21), Derek Reece (15)

Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (26), Tyler York (21), Desi Collinson (13)

New Aiyansh 57 vs Kitamaat 88

New Aiyansh top scorers – Raymond Clayton (17), Lawrence Moore (11)

Kitamaat top scorers – Quinton Nyce (28), Dan Mets (13), Brad Wonder (11)

Kitkatla 89 vs Ahousaht 80

Kitkatla top scorers – Jacob Thom (24), Phillip Gamble (17), Charlie Leeson (14), Dustin Eaton (13)

Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (25), Waylong Swan (24), Greg Charlie (18)

Port Simpson 74 vs Hydaburg 106

Port Simpson top scorers – Joshua Dennis (15), Brandon Sampson (13)

Hydaburg top scorers – Vince Edenshaw (34), Damen Bell-Holter (31)

Bella Coola 54 vs Skidegate 81

Bella Coola top scorers – Louis Edgar (25), Clifford Thompson (8)

Skidegate top scorers – Darcey Pearson (27), Tyler York (20), Cole Edinger (11)

Master’s Division

Massett 78 vs Greenville 64

Massett top scorers – Richard Williams (24), Stanley Swanson (20)

Greenville top scorers – Charles Adams (22), Tony Stevens (9), Scott Barker (9)

New Aiyansh 85 vs Hydaburg 90

New Aiyansh top scorers – Gene Wolff (26), Phillip Clayton (19), Richard Wolff (15)

Hydaburg top scorers – Joe Young (42), TJ Young (18)

Skidegate 68 vs Greenville 67

Skidegate top scorers – Edward Russ (24), Dustin Cross (20)

Greenville top scorers – Scott Barker (21), Charles Adams (14), Ralph Bright (14)

New Aiyansh 70 vs Bella Bella 54

New Aiyansh top scorers – Phillip Clayton (17), Richard Wolff (13), Noah Guno (13)

Bella Bella top scorers – Guy Peers (17), Cliff Starr (10)

Hydaburg 62 vs Massett 47