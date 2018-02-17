Day 6 from the All Native Basketball Tournament

Billie Leeson holds the ball for the Prince Rupert Rain, who made it to the finals of the All Native Basketball Tournament in the women’s division. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

February 16 – All Native Day six recap

After seven days of thrilling basketball, the final matchups are set for the 59th annual All Native Basketball Tournament.

Women’s division final: Prince Rupert Rain vs Kitamaat

Prince Rupert takes on Kitamaat in the finals of the women’s division after a second victory over Hazelton in the loser’s bracket semi-finals. The Rain held off the defending champions 46-43 in that game, proving they deserve their place in the finals.. Kitamaat arrives in the finals after going unbeaten throughout the tournament, including an earlier victory against the Rain in the winner’s bracket semi-finals. The game tips off at 1 p.m.

Master’s division final: Hydaburg vs New Aiyansh

Hydaburg is going for the three-peat as it takes on New Aiyansh in the master’s division finals. Hydaburg beat their rivals Old Massett in the winner’s bracket semi-finals to secure their spot in the championship game. New Aiyansh lost an earlier matchup against Hydaburg which knocked them down to the loser’s bracket. However, the team was able to rally, and beat Bella Bella, Skidegate and last year’s finalists Old Massett to give themselves a rematch with Hydaburg and a chance at the title. The game tips off at 2:30 p.m.

Intermediate division final: Port Simpson vs Bella Bella

Defending intermediate champions Port Simpson take on Bella Bella in the intermediate division finals. Port Simpson stormed to the finals after beating Kitkatla, Hartley Bay and Hazelton. Bella Bella beat Hazelton in the loser’s bracket semi-finals to set up their matchup with Port Simpson. This is the first game the two teams have played against each other in this year’s tournament. The game tips off at 6 p.m.

Senior men’s division final: Kitkatla vs Hydaburg

There will be a new champion in the senior men’s division as Kitkatla plays Hydaburg. Over the course of the tournament the two teams proved to be just a little bit better than the rest of the competition. Hydaburg lost in a close game against Kitkatla in the winner’s bracket semi-finals, forcing Hydaburg to play a second game against Ahousaht to make the finals. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s division

Hazelton 74 vs Bella Bella 67

Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (26), Brittany Simpson (21), Carleen Wright (14)

Bella Bella top scorers – Jasmine Reid (28), Shayla Schooner (18), Denise English (10)

Women’s Semi-finals: Hazelton 43 vs Prince Rupert 46

Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (15), Carleen Wright (11)

Prince Rupert top scorers – Kristi Reece (10), Natalie Harris (8)

Intermediate division

Bella Bella 108 vs Bella Coola 67

Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (33), Jordan Gladstone (18), Marlo John (17)

Bella Coola top scorers – Marlon Apps (14), Isaiah Edgar (12), Jonas Anderson (11)

Skidegate 81 vs Hartley Bay 80

Skidegate top scorers – Davin McDonald (30), Trafton Williams (14)

Hartley Bay top scorers – Kyler Reece (33), Christian Clifton (21)

Port Simpson 81 vs Hazelton 73

Port Simpson top scorers – John Sampson (19), Kyle Alexcee (14), Taylor Ross (13), Will Nicholls (13)

Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (24), Trysten Derrick (20), Kalem Wilson (14)

Bella Bella 110 vs Skidegate 81

Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (35), Gary Gladstone (23), Jordan Gladstone (23)

Skidegate top scorers – Devan Boyko (21), Davin McDonald (20), Mikey Hughan-Blazie (15)

Senior men’s division

Ahousaht 91 vs Kitamaat 75

Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (34), Jaylen Charleson (16), Waylon Swan (15)

Kitamaat top scorers – Darren Metz (23), Jeremy Nyce (21)

Skidegate 110 vs Port Simpson 74

Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (17), Duane Alsop (16), Tyler York (15)

Port Simpson top scorers – Joshua Dennis (25), Vernon Alexcee (14)

Kitkatla 76 vs Hydaburg 71

Kitkatla top scorers – Jacob Thom (34), Phillip Gamble (18), Dustin Eaton (17)

Hydaburg top scorers – Damen Bell-Holter (21), Freddy Hamilton (17), Claude Young (13)

Men’s semi-finals: Ahousaht 104 vs Skidegate 86

Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (29), Greg Charlie (22), Jaylen Charleson (19)

Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (23), Duane Alsop (20), Desi Collinson (14)

Master’s division

New Aiyansh 78 vs Skidegate 64

New Aiyansh top scorers – Justin Adams (21), Phillip Clayton (19), Richard Wolff (11)

Skidegate top scorers – Edward Russ (15), Dustin Cross (14), Darven Pearson (11)

Master’s semi-finals: New Aiyansh 68 vs Massett 58

New Aiyansh top scorers – Justin Adams (18), Gene Wolff (14), Phillip Clayton (12)

Massett top scorers – Richard Williams (21), Stanley Swanson (12), Greg Brown (10)

February 17

Intermediate semi-finals: Bella Bella 69 vs Hazelton 65

Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (24), Jordan Gladstone (14)

Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (21), Tristan Derrick (15)

Senior Men’s semi-finals: Ahousaht 75 vs Hydaburg 81

Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (25), Jaylen Charleson (18)

Hydaburg top scorers – Damen Bell-Holter (49), George Peratrovich (10), Freddy Hamilton (10)



