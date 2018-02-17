Day 6 from the All Native Basketball Tournament

February 16 – All Native Day six recap
After seven days of thrilling basketball, the final matchups are set for the 59th annual All Native Basketball Tournament.
Women’s division final: Prince Rupert Rain vs Kitamaat
Prince Rupert takes on Kitamaat in the finals of the women’s division after a second victory over Hazelton in the loser’s bracket semi-finals. The Rain held off the defending champions 46-43 in that game, proving they deserve their place in the finals.. Kitamaat arrives in the finals after going unbeaten throughout the tournament, including an earlier victory against the Rain in the winner’s bracket semi-finals. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
Master’s division final: Hydaburg vs New Aiyansh
Hydaburg is going for the three-peat as it takes on New Aiyansh in the master’s division finals. Hydaburg beat their rivals Old Massett in the winner’s bracket semi-finals to secure their spot in the championship game. New Aiyansh lost an earlier matchup against Hydaburg which knocked them down to the loser’s bracket. However, the team was able to rally, and beat Bella Bella, Skidegate and last year’s finalists Old Massett to give themselves a rematch with Hydaburg and a chance at the title. The game tips off at 2:30 p.m.
Intermediate division final: Port Simpson vs Bella Bella
Defending intermediate champions Port Simpson take on Bella Bella in the intermediate division finals. Port Simpson stormed to the finals after beating Kitkatla, Hartley Bay and Hazelton. Bella Bella beat Hazelton in the loser’s bracket semi-finals to set up their matchup with Port Simpson. This is the first game the two teams have played against each other in this year’s tournament. The game tips off at 6 p.m.
Senior men’s division final: Kitkatla vs Hydaburg
There will be a new champion in the senior men’s division as Kitkatla plays Hydaburg. Over the course of the tournament the two teams proved to be just a little bit better than the rest of the competition. Hydaburg lost in a close game against Kitkatla in the winner’s bracket semi-finals, forcing Hydaburg to play a second game against Ahousaht to make the finals. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s division
Hazelton 74 vs Bella Bella 67
- Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (26), Brittany Simpson (21), Carleen Wright (14)
- Bella Bella top scorers – Jasmine Reid (28), Shayla Schooner (18), Denise English (10)
Women’s Semi-finals: Hazelton 43 vs Prince Rupert 46
- Hazelton top scorers – Taylor Wale (15), Carleen Wright (11)
- Prince Rupert top scorers – Kristi Reece (10), Natalie Harris (8)
Intermediate division
Bella Bella 108 vs Bella Coola 67
- Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (33), Jordan Gladstone (18), Marlo John (17)
- Bella Coola top scorers – Marlon Apps (14), Isaiah Edgar (12), Jonas Anderson (11)
Skidegate 81 vs Hartley Bay 80
- Skidegate top scorers – Davin McDonald (30), Trafton Williams (14)
- Hartley Bay top scorers – Kyler Reece (33), Christian Clifton (21)
Port Simpson 81 vs Hazelton 73
- Port Simpson top scorers – John Sampson (19), Kyle Alexcee (14), Taylor Ross (13), Will Nicholls (13)
- Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (24), Trysten Derrick (20), Kalem Wilson (14)
Bella Bella 110 vs Skidegate 81
- Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (35), Gary Gladstone (23), Jordan Gladstone (23)
- Skidegate top scorers – Devan Boyko (21), Davin McDonald (20), Mikey Hughan-Blazie (15)
Senior men’s division
Ahousaht 91 vs Kitamaat 75
- Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (34), Jaylen Charleson (16), Waylon Swan (15)
- Kitamaat top scorers – Darren Metz (23), Jeremy Nyce (21)
Skidegate 110 vs Port Simpson 74
- Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (17), Duane Alsop (16), Tyler York (15)
- Port Simpson top scorers – Joshua Dennis (25), Vernon Alexcee (14)
Kitkatla 76 vs Hydaburg 71
- Kitkatla top scorers – Jacob Thom (34), Phillip Gamble (18), Dustin Eaton (17)
- Hydaburg top scorers – Damen Bell-Holter (21), Freddy Hamilton (17), Claude Young (13)
Men’s semi-finals: Ahousaht 104 vs Skidegate 86
- Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (29), Greg Charlie (22), Jaylen Charleson (19)
- Skidegate top scorers – Darcy Pearson (23), Duane Alsop (20), Desi Collinson (14)
Master’s division
New Aiyansh 78 vs Skidegate 64
- New Aiyansh top scorers – Justin Adams (21), Phillip Clayton (19), Richard Wolff (11)
- Skidegate top scorers – Edward Russ (15), Dustin Cross (14), Darven Pearson (11)
Master’s semi-finals: New Aiyansh 68 vs Massett 58
- New Aiyansh top scorers – Justin Adams (18), Gene Wolff (14), Phillip Clayton (12)
- Massett top scorers – Richard Williams (21), Stanley Swanson (12), Greg Brown (10)
February 17
Intermediate semi-finals: Bella Bella 69 vs Hazelton 65
- Bella Bella top scorers – Kobe McKnight (24), Jordan Gladstone (14)
- Hazelton top scorers – Colten Murrell (21), Tristan Derrick (15)
Senior Men’s semi-finals: Ahousaht 75 vs Hydaburg 81
- Ahousaht top scorers – Luke Robinson (25), Jaylen Charleson (18)
- Hydaburg top scorers – Damen Bell-Holter (49), George Peratrovich (10), Freddy Hamilton (10)
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter