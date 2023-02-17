Day 7 (Feb. 17) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

Women’s and Masters Divisions finalists will be decided today

Vancouver’s Tamia Edgar attempts to clear her own zone during Women’s Division play at the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament Feb. 16 in Prince Rupert. (Thom Barker photo)

The following is the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

FEBRUARY 16, 2023

WOMEN’S DIVISION

10:30 a.m. (arena) Laxgalts’ap vs Vancouver

SEMI-FINAL 4 p.m. (main gym)

Haisla vs (winner of 10:30 a.m. game)

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

9:30 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate

6:30 p.m. (Winner of Lax Kw’alaams vs Skidegate) vs Hazelton

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the main gym

11 a.m. Lax Kw’alaams vs Similkameen

1 p.m. Skidegate vs Burnaby

8 p.m. Massett vs (winner of 11 a.m. game)

MASTERS DIVISION

9 a.m. (arena) Skidegate vs Hydaburg

SEMI-FINALS 2:30 p.m. (main gym)

Prince Rupert vs (winner of Skidegate vs Hydaburg)