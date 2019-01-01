Delta’s Daniels takes provincial junior crown

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win.

The women’s final of the B.C. junior curling championships was a textbook display of top performance.

Delta’s Sarah Daniels took deuces in three and five and a three in nine en route to a 10-4 win over Victoria’s Taylor Reese-Hansen to capture the provincial crown.

The winning skip said you could not have drawn up a better final.

“It was almost a perfect game when you force to one, get two, force to one, get two. It was our strategy going in, I was just trying to make sure we got our deuce when we have the hammer and force when we can,” Daniels said.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a really long time. We just let our preparation carry us forward out there.”

There appeared to be a calmness with the Delta team, and Daniels said that came from preparation and past experience.

“Both teams are very experienced and we’ve played in pressure situations like this before so we knew that we just had to breathe, relax and just play the game that we know,” Daniels said.

Team Daniels becomes Team B.C. as they head to the Canadian championships in Prince Albert, Sask. from Jan. 19 to 27.

Reese-Hansen’s team wins the silver medal and host Megan McGillivray’s squad takes the bronze.

