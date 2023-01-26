The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will be missed. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

End to 30-year era: No more Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo; organizers cite lack of volunteers

Association draws the curtain on springtime rodeo

After 30 years the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association has decided to stop presenting its annual rodeo.

In a social media post Jan. 20, the board of directors announced it was time to hang up the spurs and thanked the fans, competitors, sponsors and volunteers for years of support.

The association also thanked the British Columbia Rodeo Association for its help over the years.

In August 2022, the indoor rodeo was held outdoors at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, whereas normally it took place inside the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. It had been forced to cancel two years in a row due to COVID restrictions.

Allison Everett, one of the founders of the popular springtime rodeo, confirmed a lack of volunteers ultimately left them with no choice but to cancel the rodeo In 2022, only a handful of volunteers bore the full responsibility of putting on the summertime make-up rodeo, which was poorly attended by fans.

Typically, the Indoor Rodeo enjoyed sell-out crowds at the competition and accompanying barn dance. Along with being the first BCRA-sanctioned rodeo of the season, the Indoor Rodeo also announced inductees into the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In their social media note, the association referenced a rodeo in the works for Williams Lake in April, noting “we would like to let everyone know that we the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association, has no affiliation with the new rodeo committee and wish them the best on their new venture.”

READ MORE: BC Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees celebrated at Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rodeo

Previous story
Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees heads to tournament in Quebec City
Next story
Vancouver Canucks fan has last word on NHL team’s legacy of losing

Just Posted

Kyle Cornett-Ching and Janet Song Cornett-Ching feed off the sweet excitement at Sugar Shack on March, 12. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sugar Shack adds sweetness to Prince Rupert on Jan. 26, tickets still available

Three fishermen show off a halibut while on a guided fishing trip with CMF Charters, based out of Prince Rupert. (Photo: Supplied)
Haida Gwaii named one of the best Canadian fishing destinations

Coastal GasLink has been fined for a third time this year for erosion and sedimentation control violations by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. (Photo courtesy Coastal GasLink)
$213K fine issued to Coastal GasLink pipeline for environmental breach near Kitimat

Canfor is closing its Houston sawmill in April, calling the move temporary pending a decision to build a new one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canfor closing its Houston mill in April