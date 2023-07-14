ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time

Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerPro sportsSports

Previous story
Kelowna skateboarder needs public to help him shred with Tony Hawk

Just Posted

Depicted are the boundaries of the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and First Nations bands on July 13 at 5 p.m., highlighting areas potentially threatened by the ongoing wildfire. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine issues Evacuation Alert for Glen Vowell due to growing wildfire

Multiple fires in the northwest draw in additional firefighters, report BC Wildfire Officials. (Black Press Media file photo)
Firefighters prioritizing wildfires in northern B.C. with more than 27 evacuation orders in effect

(Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information)
Evacuation Alert issued for areas near Albert Lake wildfire and Heading Creek wildfire

Stacks of cargo containers are seen at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Work resuming as tentative 4-year deal reached in B.C. port strike