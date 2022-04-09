Final day of the 2022 All Native basketball tournament

The following is the schedule for the final day of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. All games will be played in the Main Gym
WOMEN’S DIVISION
FINALS Similkameen vs Vancouver
April 9 at 1 p.m.
INTERMEDIATE DIVISION
SEMI-FINALS Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert
April 9 at 9 a.m.
FINALS Burnaby vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert
April 9 at 6 p.m.
SENIORS DIVISION
SEMI-FINALS Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK
April 9 at 10:30 a.m.
FINALS Kitkatla vs (Winner of Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK)
April 9 at 6 p.m.
MASTERS DIVISION
FINALS New Aiyansh vs Gitwinksihlkw
April 9 at 2:30 p.m.