Final day of the 2022 All Native basketball tournament

Seniors division has the honour of playing the final game of the tournament

The following is the schedule for the final day of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. All games will be played in the Main Gym

WOMEN’S DIVISION

FINALS Similkameen vs Vancouver

April 9 at 1 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 9 a.m.

FINALS Burnaby vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 6 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK

April 9 at 10:30 a.m.

FINALS Kitkatla vs (Winner of Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK)

April 9 at 6 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

FINALS New Aiyansh vs Gitwinksihlkw

April 9 at 2:30 p.m.