Chris Kelly will lead the men’s Olympic hockey team at the 2018 games. (Canadian Press photo)

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Chris Kelly has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

He played 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season and has appeared in 16 games with Ottawa’s American Hockey League affiliate this season.

Rene Bourque, Andrew Ebbett, Chris Lee and Derek Roy will rotate as alternate captains during the Olympic tournament.

Hockey Canada says Maxim Noreau will also serve as part of Canada’s leadership group, but will not wear an ‘A’ on his sweater.

Canada begins its quest for a third straight men’s hockey gold medal Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect year Kelly helped the Bruins to a Stanley Cup title.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island
Next story
Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Just Posted

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

UPDATE – Fire extinguished on ship adrift southwest of Haida Gwaii

Canadian Coast Guard says tugboat will arrive on Sunday morning

Islanders asked for feedback on community forest

What do islanders think of the current proposal for a Haida Gwaii… Continue reading

Construction costs rise to $10 million for Skidegate Co-op

Haida Gwaii Co-op hit a new sales record in 2017

Masset Magic: Animator Josh Samuels makes smooth moves in Black Panther

By Jana McLeod We love our success stories about our tiny little… Continue reading

Video shows air rescue over ship west of Haida Gwaii

Teamwork at its best: @RCAF_ARC aircraft from Comox rescued three injured people… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Most Read