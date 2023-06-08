Vancouver Whitecaps’ Javain Brown, left, tries to move the ball past CF Montreal’s Robert Thorkelsson during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate CF Montreal, their Canadian Championship opponents, heading in to Wednesday night’s cup final match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Javain Brown, left, tries to move the ball past CF Montreal’s Robert Thorkelsson during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Vancouver Whitecaps say they cannot underestimate CF Montreal, their Canadian Championship opponents, heading in to Wednesday night’s cup final match. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Gauld nets winner as Whitecaps beat CF Montreal to claim Canadian Championship

The Whitecaps opened the scoring 57 minutes in

Ryan Gauld scored the matchwinner off a penalty in the 65th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps beat CF Montreal 2-1 to ensure the Canadian Championship trophy stays on the West Coast for another year.

Montreal scored its lone goal in the 83rd minute Wednesday (June 7) after Vancouver defender Tristan Blackmon failed to clear the ball in his team’s box, allowing Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim to tuck it past goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring 57 minutes in off an error from Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, which allowed striker Brian White to slot the ball home.

It’s the second straight year the Whitecaps have claimed the Canadian Championship.

Up until the breakthrough goal, Vancouver had been denied by Sirois’s several acrobatic saves, including one where he stopped what looked like a sure goal with his feet mid-dive.

The Whitecaps outshot Montreal 20-9 with the Quebec side leaving it until late to threaten Takaoka’s goal.

Canada men’s head coach John Herdman presented the Best Young Canadian Player Award to midfielder Ali Ahmed, who missed the match as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

Canada Soccer interim general secretary and former national team player Jason de Vos presented the George Gross Most Valuable Player Award to Julian Gressel, who recorded an assist on White’s opener.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MLSsoccerVancouver Whitecaps

Previous story
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
Next story
700 female lacrosse players travel to Lower Mainland for province-wide tournament

Just Posted

The Canadian Red Cross is calling on volunteers in northern British Columbia to assist with its Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP), a free service offering temporary access to medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs to people recuperating from illness or surgery, or those spending their final days at home. In this photo, Terrace Red Cross technician Robert Mitch repairs a wheelchair in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Canadian Red Cross seeks volunteers for northern B.C. health equipment loan program

Matthew and Brittany Giesbrecht at the Small Business Awards gala held in Vancouver on June 6. ( The Speckled Sow/ Facebook)
Homegrown Vanderhoof Butchery snags top business award in B.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert