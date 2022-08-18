Vancouver, British Columbia, players wait in the dugout during a weather delay in their baseball game against Canada at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom E. Puskar

Vancouver, British Columbia, players wait in the dugout during a weather delay in their baseball game against Canada at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tom E. Puskar

G’day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver representing the Maple Leaf in celebrated kids tourney

Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5.

Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three errors while Canada had one.

Righthanded starter Benjamin Dartnell pitched 3 2/3 innings for Canada and only gave up two hits and one walk. Of the 66 pitches he threw, 43 were strikes.

Jason and Graydon Yan all managed multiple hits for Canada as Jason went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Canucks.

The Little Mountain Little Leaguers advanced to the World Series by winning all eight of their games at the 2022 Canadian Region Championship.

Canada’s next game is Friday against Japan.

RELATED: Ottawa intervenes to get B.C. ball player, 13, to Little League World Series

BaseballLittle League baseball

Previous story
Poll: Majority of Canadians believe sexual misconduct a major issue in youth hockey
Next story
UBC study finds pro hockey players reluctant to access mental health support

Just Posted

A logging road being built. (File poto)
Skeena region timber businesses amiss on road and fire safety: watchdog

Spectators came out to watch Sandspit Loggers' Sports Day after a two-year hiatus. (Photo: The Sandspit Visitor Centre Facebook page)
Loggers’ Sports Day returned after a 2-year hiatus

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week

Haida Gwaii School District receives $58,000 to support food security. Some schools in the district have gardens, including this one outside of Gudangaay Tlaats’ gaa Naay Secondary School in Masset B.C. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
Two North Coast communities benefit from $58,000 to support food security