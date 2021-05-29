Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

A Vancouver Giants goaltender has been signed to an entry-level deal with a National Hockey League (NHL) team.

Trent Miner, a 20-year-old hailing from Manitoba, penned a three-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche, the Langley-based WHL team announced on Thursday.

Miner was drafted by the Avs in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL draft, which was held in Vancouver.

Originally drafted by the Giants in Round 1 of the 2016 WHL bantam draft, Miner has since appeared in 84 regular season games where he’s posted a record of 48-28-3-2. He’s added a 2.49 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and eight shutouts. He’s appeared in an additional nine playoff games and was 5-4.

In 2020-21, Miner appeared in 15 games for the Giants inside the Re/Max Hub in Kamloops and Kelowna.

He posted a record of 7-8 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. His four shutouts were tied for the WHL lead.

After appearing in six games earlier this season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles (2-3-1), Miner started his season with the Giants with a shutout streak that spanned 234 minutes and 31 seconds – A franchise record.

In addition to his on-ice success, Miner was the Vancouver Giants crowned the team’s humanitarian of the year award winner in 2021.

He’s also captured either the high school or post-secondary academic player of the year award in each of the previous three seasons.

“The entire Vancouver Giants organization would like to congratulate Trent Miner for signing his first NHL contract,” said Dan O’Connor, media relations director and play-by-play broadcaster for the team.

