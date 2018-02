More than 85 dancers took the court at the 59th All Native Basketball Tournament opening

More than 85 dancers from Gingolx sang, danced and drummed sending vibrations through the spectators who watched with awe.

The Gingolx Cultural Dancers kicked off the opening ceremonies for the 59th All Native Basketball Tournament on Sunday, Feb. 11, and put on a four-hour show from inside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre.

Here are some photos from the opening ceremony.