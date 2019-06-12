Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant says on social media he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant revealed the severity of his injury Wednesday, two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain.

Durant wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY.”

The Warriors hadn’t provided a formal update on Durant during media availability Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr said the team had no idea Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured in the second quarter of Golden State’s 106-105 victory Monday night to force a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

___

Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

