Green Day song may be new NHL anthem

The song, “Ready, Fire, Aim” will be on the punk-rock band’s next album

Washington Capitals’ T.J. Oshie (77) celebrates his goal with teammate Chandler Stephenson (18) and Jakub Vrana (13) of Czech Republic during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The NHL could be on the way to its version of “Are You Ready For Some Football?”

The league is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports’ “Wednesday Night Hockey.” The song, “Ready, Fire, Aim” isn’t custom-made for the NHL and will be on Green Day’s next album, though it’s likely a matter of time until Green Day or another band follows what Hank Williams Jr. and later Carrie Underwood did for the NFL.

“That I think will probably be the evolution,” NHL chief content officer and executive Vice-President Steve Mayer said. “If you look at our season and how many times this thing is going to be on, it’ll become an anthem. The song, we’re using slap shots, it’s about scoring and speed — “Fire, Ready, Aim” — I think people will start associating this.”

Green Day’s open will debut Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in late January, and new singles from its album will be released on “Wednesday Night Hockey.”

“We’re going to try some bold thing,” Mayer said. “The performance that we’re talking about at All-Star will be epic.”

ALSO READ: Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Green Day songs will be incorporated into arena mixes around the NHL and provide the soundtrack for much of the season on NBC Sports Network and NBC.

“We think it fits really well with hockey,” NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. “The song and the way it’s executed is really fun.”

Fourteen of the band’s upcoming tour stops will come in NHL markets, including Seattle, which will join the league in 2021.

READ MORE: NHL game called in Cree helps revive, sustain Indigenous language, analyst says

“Green Day, just the energy, how they have this great history but they keep on sort of reinventing themselves, they just work for us,” Mayer said. “Their music is going to be part of a lot of what we’re doing.”

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northwest athletes have big haul at 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

Just Posted

Archaeological breakthrough on Haida Gwaii

New evidence points to human presence thousands of years earlier than previously thought

Northwest athletes have big haul at 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

Prince Rupert’s Ann Marie Vandermeer tops the podium five different times in swimming

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led Wednesday’s demonstartion

LETTER: Alaska fisheries harvest a small proportion of the Skeena River

Alaska Department of Fish and Game respond to claims that they are stealing all the salmon

Hong Kong protester shot as China marks its 70th anniversary

Thousands confronted police across the city, the largest number of protests since the unrest began in June

Woman with injured ankle rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read