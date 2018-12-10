Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada Soccer has named striker Jordyn Huitema and defender Derek Cornelius as the 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year.

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Uruguay, scoring in three of the five matches she played in.

Huitema scored 10 goals in 16 youth international matches in 2018, including winning Golden Boot honours with five goals at the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship in January.

“Jordyn Huitema has continued performing and adding to her repertoire as a striker throughout 2018,” Kenneth Heiner-Moller, the head coach of Canada’s national women’s team, said in a statement. ”Scoring goals have always been a part of Jordyn’s game, but she has shown continued improvements in numerous aspects of the game throughout 2018. It is going to be very interesting to follow her pathway, and the next steps in her development.”

RELATED: B.C.-born Whitecaps midfielder scores winning goal over Turkey

Cornelius was a standout for Canada at the Provence Toulon tournament in May and June, with Canada finishing sixth at the prestigious international youth tournament in France. Canada were undefeated with Cornelius in the lineup at centre back, including a 1-0 win over Turkey in which Cornelius was Canada’s man of the match.

Cornelius also helped Canada open with a 0-0 draw against Portugal and then wore the captain’s armband for a 1-1 draw with Japan.

“Derek Cornelius came into the March camp in Spain with the men’s national team and showed a lot of maturity and composure for a young player which led us into the Toulon tournament in May and June, where he took the captain’s armband and helped us to achieve some pretty remarkable results” Canada’s national men’s coach John Herdman said. “He has strong character and a drive to reach the top so we hope he can continue to progress.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week
Next story
BCHL player lifts Canada West to second win at World Junior A Challenge

Just Posted

Grim situation in coming year for northwest, B.C. fisheries

Annual post-season review in Prince Rupert informs DFO on how to manage 2019 fishing season

Another windstorm expected Monday, causing ferry delay

With another windstorm expected to hit Haida Gwaii on Monday afternoon, BC… Continue reading

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, elected Haida Nation president

Jason Alsop, Gaagwiis, is the newly elected president of the Council of… Continue reading

On the Wing: Small birds and berries

By Margo Hearne Into the chill. The Christmas Bird Counts will be… Continue reading

Saturday storm to hit Haida Gwaii with 80 to 100 km/h winds

A strong southeast storm is expected to hit coastal areas of Haida… Continue reading

VIDEO: Close encounter with a whale near Canada-U.S border

Ron Gillies had his camera ready when a whale appeared Dec. 7

Out of the doghouse: B.C. city lifts ban on pup who barked too much at dog park

Cameron the Shetland sheepdog is allowed back into Uplands off-leash dog park under some conditions.

No flood of extremist returnees to Canada expected, federal report says

The report says some 190 people with connections to Canada are suspected of terrorist activity abroad

Canada-China relations turn icy over arrest of Chinese exec

The Huawei case has threatened to complicate U.S.-China efforts to resolve a bitter trade dispute.

Prosecutor signs off on former B.C. Liberal government’s quick-wins probe

David Butcher said in a statement released Monday that the RCMP recommended charges under the Elections Act

Canadian physicist who won Nobel Prize touts science for the sake of science

Donna Strickland, 59, said securing the field’s highest honour has given her a significant new platform

Too many die in heavy truck crashes, B.C. auditor says

Province has no mandatory driver training for commercial vehicles

B.C. city considers scrapping funds for Christmas decorations

Victoria city coun. Ben Isitt doesn’t think the government should pay for any religious symbols

Canada Post union files constitutional challenge against back-to-work legislation

Postal workers were ordered back to work in November

Most Read