Joe Young defends Aiyansh’s Richard Wolff during the finals of the All Native Basketball tournament. Young scored 23 points and hit some clutch shots down the stretch to help Hydaburg win their third consecutive title. Young was named MVP in the effort. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Hydaburg makes it three in a row

Hydaburg came back from 10 points down in the second half to beat Aiyansh

For the third year in a row, the Hydaburg masters team made it to the top of the All Native Tournament mountain, beating New Aiyansh 88-84 to take home another championship.

“It feels great,” team coach Clinton Cook said. “It feels great to bring another championship back to the U.S.A.

“It’s a sense of pride when you come and play for your community. It uplifts our communities and it’s a joy to win.”

READ MORE: Thrilling finish to 59th All Native Tournament

Hydaburg entered the final game with confidence, having already beaten their rivals from Old Massett in the winner’s bracket semi-finals to secure their spot in the championship game.

New Aiyansh had already lost an earlier matchup against Hydaburg, which knocked them down to the loser’s bracket. However, the team was able to rally, and beat Bella Bella, Skidegate and last year’s finalists Old Massett in the semi-finals to give themselves a rematch with Hydaburg and a chance at the title.

Both teams started the game well, but it was New Aiyansh who put together the game’s first run in the second quarter. Hydaburg had a 21-20 advantage at the beginning of the quarter, but New Aiyansh proved to be worthy opponents, outscoring the defending champions 22-11 to take a 42-32 advantage into the second half. Cook said his message to his players was that another championship would only come if they play better defence.

“You’re not going to win by giving them all the points, and it starts on the defensive end,” he said. “Every possession counts, you’ve got to play defence and on the other end you’ve got to put it in the bucket.”

At the beginning of the third quarter, Hydaburg immediately set an aggressive defensive tone, with guards Joe Young and Devin Edenshaw pressing Aiyansh’s ball handlers full court, getting steals and pushing the pace the other way.

“We’ve got faster guards,” Edenshaw said. “So we were going to try to pick up the pace so we could try to turn it into offence.

“It was just trying to get them scrambling and not let them set up.”

Hydaburg went on an 18-8 run to tie the game at 52-52 midway through the quarter. After that, it was a back-and-forth contest through the fourth period until Hydaburg was able to pull away thanks to some clutch shooting from Joe and TJ Young.

“We trust those guys to take the big shots for us, and they came through again,” Cook said.

With the victory, Hydaburg has won its third straight title.

READ MORE: Best basketball town per capita

Aiyansh top scorers – Justin Adams (26), Phillip Clayton (20), Gene Wolff (16)

Hydaburg top scorers – Devin Edenshaw (28), Joe Young (23), TJ Young (21)

MVP – Joe Young


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. freestyle skier wins gold
Next story
BCHL Today: Shorthanded scoring binge for Victoria Grizzlies and Krall named POW

Just Posted

BC BUDGET: Fare freeze and free travel for seniors on BC Ferries

A complete fare freeze will be put into place on major routes, and fares will be rolled back on smaller routes by 15 per cent

Police seek man wanted for assault

Queen Charlotte RCMP are asking for help finding a man wanted for… Continue reading

BC BUDGET: New spaces a step to universal child care

Fees reduced for licensed daycare operators

BC BUDGET: NDP cracks down on speculators, hidden ownership

Foreign buyers’ tax extended to Fraser Valley, Okanagan, Vancouver Island

B.C. BUDGET: Payroll tax replaces medical premiums

Health spending to increase $1.5 billion for drugs, primary care teams

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. runner takes silver at Pan American cross-country championships

Tyler Dozzi’s medal pushes U20 Team Canada to gold finish

Hydaburg makes it three in a row

Hydaburg came back from 10 points down in the second half to beat Aiyansh

Kitkatla end 54 year drought with title win

The Warriors defeated Hydaburg 70-67 in overtime to win the 2018 All Native Tournament title

UBCO students to get medical cannabis coverage

Kelowna - The pilot project will be implemented in April

BC BUDGET: NDP push for purpose-built rentals in ‘historic’ $1.6B investment

Hundreds of thousands of new low- and middle-income units coming over three years

B.C. BUDGET: More for wildfire recovery, campsites

NDP government to hire 20 more Conservation Officers this year

B.C. BUDGET: Liberals blast ‘tax and spend’ plan

Payroll tax, carbon tax increase threaten growth, opposition critics say

Most Read