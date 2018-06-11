In Pictures: Old Massett basketball league springs into action

Basketball is really hitting its stride in Old Massett.

A new spring league started in April and drew 117 players — enough for four full teams on the women’s side, seven on the men’s.

And fans were on their feet at the finals on Thursday night.

First came the Net Rippers’ upset win over Stangsang.

In a well-matched league where nearly every game was decided by fewer than 10 points, Stangsang was a standout.

They went undefeated in every game up to the final, but the Net Rippers finally clipped their wings with a 26-18 win.

Leading the charge was Sarah Edenshaw, who sank 10 in the final and finished as the number-two scorer in the women’s division, right after Camyrn Parnell, who averaged 18 points a game.

The men’s final was anyone’s game.

Coast2Coast held an edge every quarter and finally showed up the Hipsters 76-71. But with the league’s top scorer Cal Westbrook landing 52 points, the Hipsters made it man-bun tight.

“It was great basketball,” said Gregory Brown of Coast2Coast, his voice hoarse from a scrappy final play.

“Everyone’s all competitive.”

Cooper Wilson, the recreation coordinator for Old Massett, agrees that close competition was key.

Wilson credits the players for committing early to the league, along with the refs and the many volunteers. He also thanked his girlfriend for convincing him to put a call-out for a whole women’s division, rather than running mixed teams.

But Wilson also did a lot behind the scenes to make it work.

He reviewed the entire player list, marked everyone as either a big, a wing, or a guard, then ran the names through a random-team generator. After shifting a handful of people to even things out, the spring league was made, and balanced.

“I know when I do a tournament like every six months, you get overwhelmed,” Wilson said. But after a couple months of steady, well-matched games, players can really build up skills, not to mention get to know their teammates.

“It’s an opportunity for growth for people, and not just in basketball.”

Anyone interested in joining the next league can contact Wilson through the Old Masset Hall Facebook page. Plans for a summer league are already underway.


andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

The Net Rippers topped their division in the league finals. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

(Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Previous story
FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Just Posted

Fishing boat runs aground in Gwaii Haanas

Submerged vessel has about 1,200 litres of diesel aboard, but no signs of fuel spill

In Pictures: Old Massett basketball league springs into action

Basketball is really hitting its stride in Old Massett. A new spring… Continue reading

In Pictures: All kinds of work at Collison Point / St’aala Kun

Crews from Husby Forest Products are back at work, but some things… Continue reading

Gwaii Trust increases islanders’ education grants

Gwaii Trust recently boosted its continuing education grant to a maximum of… Continue reading

On the Wing: Cool days and short nights

By Margo Hearne It’s windy and wet and the birds are staying… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Recent graduate encourages other adults to get Dogwood Diploma using Adult Upgrading Grant

Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Event set to mark fourth annual International Day of Yoga

Most Read