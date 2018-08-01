In Pictures: Sandspit shows its chops at 2018 Loggers Sports Day

Big or small, expert or newbie, all kinds of wannabe King and Queen Loggers competed in the 54th Loggers Sports Day in Sandspit.

The day kicked off on a hot, sunny Saturday, July 28 with prizes, food and competitions.

“There were lots of competitiors and the weather was fabulous,” said Betsy Cranmer, who has organized the event for over 10 years.

“It was an awesome event from the parade, then the logger sports and beer gardens and food and there was a dance after.”

Cranmer said what makes Loggers Sports Day so good is that there are events for little kids, bigger kids, men and women, so there is a competition for everyone, from first-timers to people who work in the bush all the time.

All photos by Betsy Cranmer

READ MORE: Loggers Sports Day makes a splash in Sandspit

 


andrew.hudson@haidagwaiiobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Previous story
BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Just Posted

In Pictures: Sandspit shows its chops at 2018 Loggers Sports Day

Hot competition at the 54th annual Loggers Sports Day in Sandspit

Help the kelp, for herring sake

Marine speaker series on Haida Gwaii on maintaining a healthy kelp environment

Election time for Graham Island Central

A QA with the three Gwaii Trust director candidates running to represent Tlell and Port Clements

Logging blockade participants reunite 33 years later

Hundreds gathered at Old Massett including those who stood the line at Athlii Gwaii, Lyell Island

Two Hooterville homes set for seizure

Two Haida Gwaii residents may end up homeless after province delivers trespass notice

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Shovel Lake wildfire grows to 5,000 hectares

The Shovel Lake wildfire has seen substantial growth in the last 24… Continue reading

Hundreds turn to ICBC after Kootenay acid spill damages cars

Undercarriages, frames and suspensions are being examined for signs of sulfuric acid contamination

VIDEO: B.C. wildfire crews paying close attention to storms in next 48 hours

B.C. was hit with lightning on Tuesday night, sparking 132 new wildfires within 24 hours

B.C. volunteer firefighters work night patrols as raging wildfire rains ash, embers

Keremeos firefighters say they will work night shifts as long as needed, patrolling the Snowy Mountain fire.

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Opposition parties blast minister for ‘dangerous’ EpiPen shortage

The NDP says the Liberals must take all steps necessary to prevent a future supply crunch.

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Most Read