In Pictures: Track and Field Day at Sk’aadgaa Naay

Students from elementary schools across Haida Gwaii got to run, jump, and lunch together on June 7 at a track meet hosted by Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary School.

Tyler Collison leaps into a long jump at the all-islands Track and Field Day held at Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary on Thursday, June 7. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Aguamarina Gomez-Bull, a Grade 5 student from Port Clements, shows Pikachu power in the long jump at the all-islands Track and Field Day held June 7 at Sk’aadgaa Naay Elementary. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

From left to right, Moana Houston and Seaira Bjur push for the finish. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Steven Parnell, left, and Owen Bouwman, right, finish a lap at full stride. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

From left to right, Colin Tyler, Emlyn Price, Kaya Ray, and Payden Ismay start into a lap. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Logan Jones flies over the high jump bar in style. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

