Increased police presence expected in Edmonton to deal with unruly Oilers fans

Police looking into social media reports of finger biting, stabbing and barricade rushing

Fans look on before the NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action between the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Police are promising a greater presence in downtown Edmonton after increased violence around the arena where the Oilers have been playing NHL playoff games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police are promising a greater presence in downtown Edmonton after increased violence around the arena where the Oilers have been playing NHL playoff games.

Police Chief Dale McFee says although there has been a rise in violence in the area, most fans are there to respectfully enjoy the game and cheer on their hockey team.

He says officers are investigating social media reports of finger biting, stabbing and barricade rushing after the Oilers won against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday to close out their first-round series in six games.

McFee says that additional officers are to be present during future games and watch parties to deal with unruly fans.

He says barricades are also to be reinforced to prevent trampling after one was pushed down on Saturday at the Ice Plaza where an outdoor watch party was at capacity.

McFee says those who try to cause harm to other fans will be held accountable for their actions.

READ MORE: Oilers advance to second round with 5-4 victory over Kings

NHLOilers