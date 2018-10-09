(BC Lions/Twitter)

‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

The laptop and hard drive contain Jarious Jackson’s notes, including ‘thousands and thousands of (football) plays.’

A member of the B.C. Lions’ coaching staff is hoping he won’t have to start from scratch after his car was broken into over the weekend.

Offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson said Tuesday that he parked downtown Saturday night and went to watch a mixed martial arts fight at a nearby bar.

Jackson said when he returned, he found his back windshield smashed in and his work bag — containing his passport, credit and debit cards, work laptop, a hard drive and other miscellaneous items — was missing.

He says the laptop and hard drive contain his “life’s work,” including “thousands and thousands of (football) plays.”

The information is in his head, but the coach says he’s spent years creating documents and accumulating information that could be difficult to replicate.

Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. Jason Robillard said in an email that the force is investigating a theft from a parked car, where “several items of value to the B.C. Lions football team were stolen.”

He said no arrests have been made and the investigation is on going.

Jackson said he’s personally offering a $1,000 cash reward for the items.

“I just want to get my belongings back,” he said after Lions practice on Tuesday.

“Having someone take that, it just feels like you’re starting from ground zero all over again.”

Before becoming a coach, Jackson spent seven seasons as a quarterback with the Lions.

The Canadian Press

Most Read