‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

Sharlene Brunjes is not your usual senior. Just this month, at 67, she stood atop a podium, beaming, for having taken gold in the Canadian national powerlifting championships.

The South Aldergrove resident lifted double her body weight – 270 pounds – off of the ground into a standing deadlift to take her first national title.

“It’s never too late to get strong,” Brunjes encouraged.

“Anybody can do it, I was not always like this,” she said.

Three years ago, the grandmother picked up her first barbell after changing gyms. And eight years ago, Brunjes was told by a doctor she had osteopenia.

“It was the realization that I was following in my mother’s painful footsteps,” that led to action, Brunjes said.

If not, she was likely to incur osteoporosis – a bone disease where brittle bones put people at risk for significant injury upon falls and other movements.

Brunjes started slowly to rectify her weakening bones.

She used resistance training, first picking up a 5-pound dumbbell weight and performing a few curls.

Now she’s encouraging others over 40 years old to do the same.

READ MORE: Aldergrove super fan dubbed ‘hockey grandma’ after years of never missing a game

“Just start any resistance training,” she suggests. “Even if it’s a 5-pound dumbbell. It’ll start building up your muscles.”

Two years after she curled her first weight from elbow-level up to her chest, Brunjes’ following bone density test showed a nine per cent increase.

“My doctor was flabbergasted,” she said, noting over the next few years Brunjes got herself out of the osteoporosis “danger zone.”

The grandma has since amped up her weight training in the past four years.

She’s now lifting dumbbells more than twice her weight in three tested qualifiers: a deadlift, squat lift, and bench press.

At nationals – from March 2 to 7 in Winnipeg, Brunjes competed against other women in their 60’s who weigh 63-kg.

The grandma shattered three provincial records with a 209-pound squat and 270-pound standing deadlift.

Her competition lifts equalled 568 pounds, which is much closer to breaking a national record, she said giddily.

Brunjes trained intensively for four months before nationals with Mitch Walls of Pro-Trainers Gym in Langley – and a regime that included clean eating and hitting the gym five times every week.

[story continues below video]

Her fight for fitness, with the help of resistance training, has made a major difference in her everyday life.

“I was out with my granddaughter last winter and fell [on her backside] ice skating, but I didn’t break anything,” she said.

Brunjes said she is proud to have lifted beside women of all sizes, including those well over 200 pounds and young powerlifters weighing “no more than 100 pounds soaking wet.”

“That’s the beauty of powerlifting – you can be any shape, any size, and any age,” Brunjes said.

“It’s such a supportive environment.”

Her next goal is to make the Canadian national team to compete in the world powerlifting championships. One person her age and weight class is selected each year for the challenge.

She’ll try out again next spring.

In the meantime you will find Brunjes working out daily at PowerHouse Gym in Aldergrove.

“I’m not like your normal grandma I guess,” she smiled.

Fitness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Aldergrove’s 67-year-old Sharlene Brunjes, a grandmother, recently took gold at the Canadian national powerlifting championships after an overall weight of 568 pounds lifted. (Mava Brydges/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

Just Posted

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit

Northern BC Ferries passengers must clear vehicles during sailing

Company clarifies exception over COVID-19 concerns applicable to southern vessels only

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Pacific Northwest Music Festival cancelled for 2020 season

Refunds will be issued to participants and sponsors

‘We’re living in pretty challenging times’: Bachrach gives thoughts on COVID-19

The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP asked communities to work together to prepare

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Most Read