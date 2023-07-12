Kelowna skateboarder needs public to help him shred with Tony Hawk

‘Poppa’ Nuge Bird is currently in the final 8 of the fan vote

‘Poppa’ Nuge Bird needs the public’s vote as he’s trying to win $10,000 and get a chance to meet his idol, skateboarding legend, Tony Hawk. (Nuge Bird/Facebook)

A Kelowna skateboarder is getting closer to meeting his idol.

‘Poppa’ Nuge Bird started skateboarding because of world famous skateboarder Tony Hawk, and when he saw a contest was announced for a chance to meet his hero, he had to take the chance.

The contest is put on by Hawk himself, called ‘Tony Hawk’s Skateboard Hero’. It raises money for his foundation, the SkatePark Project, which has been helping underserved communities create safe and inclusive public skateparks since 2002.

When Bird entered the contest, he was unsure how far he would get, but after sharing his story, the community has gotten behind him and voted him all the way to the final eight of the contest.

“I am still so shocked every time I win a voting round,” Bird said in an email to Capital News. “Kelowna has been so supportive to me. I really feel like I’m going to win this! It’s all because of the daily votes from everyone in town that I’ve made it this far.”

If Bird wins the contest, he will receive $10,000 and get the chance to skate with his idol, Hawk.

Bird can be found working on his skateboarding skills at Ben Lee Park in Rutland, and if he wins, he wants to take what he learns from Hawk and teach the local skateboarders.

The public has until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 to vote Bird into the semifinals. He currents sits fourth in voting, the final spot to clinch before the semis.

People can vote for Bird on his page on the contest’s website. His journey can be followed on Instagram.

